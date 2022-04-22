Top 5 SMGs to dominate in Warzone's Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone is now more popular than ever. Fans are having a blast in the chaotic atmosphere of Rebirth.

The standard battle royale mode in Warzone gives users a massive tactical experience. However, prolonged game time and slow pace sometimes make the traditional experience quite boring, and this is where Rebirth Island comes into play.

Introduced with the integration of the Black Ops Cold War, Rebirth Island is well-liked by the community. The fast-paced match, quick circle closing, and the Resurgence mode adding the cherry on top make the Rebirth experience very unique.

In Rebirth Resurgence, players can come back alive if their teammates stay in the game for a certain period, making the game less stressful.

Raven recently added Rebirth Resurgence solos due to the growing popularity. Here, players can do the same, but instead of teammates, they must stay alive for a certain period after getting their first respawn for free.

5 best SMGs for Warzone's Rebirth Island

The layout of Rebirth Island is very compact compared to the standard battle royale map. Players often focus on close-range and mid-range gunfights. To win those close combat gunfights, using an SMG as a support is a perfect choice.

With Warzone and its massive arsenal, players often wonder which gun to use. For them, this is the list of the top five SMGs to carry on Rebirth Island.

1) MP40

After getting several nerfs from Raven Software, fans thought this gun would be out of the meta list, but it's still pretty strong and probably the best SMG to use at the moment.

However, the traditional build of this Call of Duty Vanguard gun has changed a bit. This gun melts people at close range. It also has a decent damage range, so this gun can be the perfect companion if players need to switch immediately between close to mid-range.

MP40 can also be used as sniper support. With the correct attachments, this gun is still the best in the business.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Quick

2) Welgun

The Call of Duty Warzone meta is constantly shifting, but the Welgun has been in the top five list for the last couple of months. This gun is the second choice on our roster.

The weapon offers a great fast time to kill, and the fire rate is similar to the MP40, which makes it an excellent support for assault rifles. However, it doesn't have a good firing range, so for players looking for a sniper support SMG, the Welgun would not be the best option available. But with a good assault rifle or an LMG, the gun is a monster.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

120mm Gawain Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Gawain Skeletal Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 64 Round Mags

9mm 64 Round Mags Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Perk 1: Frenzy

Frenzy Perk 2: Quick

3) Owen Gun

This gun from Call of Duty Vanguard is probably the most comfortable to use. In the Warzone meta build, this weapon has made a big leap recently.

After a few buffs, the Owen Gun is a beast in the close vicinity, and with the right attachments, it is also viable mid-range. Its mobility is comparatively higher than other SMGs, making it great for movement.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Hockenson 142mm Rapid

: Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum

: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum Ammunition : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

4) MW MP5

What could go wrong with the classic Modern Warfare MP5? With its ability to hip fire and great fire rate, this old gun is still viable on Warzone Rebirth Island. It still has one of the lowest TTKs (time to kill).

The build of this gun is pretty much the same as before. While fans love carrying Modern Warfare weapons, the variety that Rebirth offers is fantastic. This gun is one of the best SMGs to use on Rebirth Island.

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser: 5mW Laser

5mW Laser Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

5) OTs 9

For the longest time, this Cold War gun was dominating so much in Warzone meta that fans got annoyed at some point. Although those days are over, the OTs 9 is still one of the best SMGs to use on Rebirth Island.

This gun is still as lethal as before in the right hands and with proper attachments. The OTs 9 is a great option to win those close-quarter gunfights on Rebirth Island.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 8.1″ Task Force

8.1″ Task Force Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammunition: VDV 40 Rnd Fast Mag

Warzone metas are constantly changing. With Season 3 almost at our doorstep, these are the top five SMGs to dominate in Warzone's Rebirth Island.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu