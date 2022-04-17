When does Warzone and Vanguard Season 3 start?

There has been loads of information revealed regarding Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

The latest Call of Duty shooter title and its battle royale spin-off are gearing up for a massive Season 3. There are rumors of Godzilla joining the fray and there is sure to be a ton of new content upon its arrival.

Fans eagerly waiting for Call of Duty's Season 3 will not have to wait much longer. It has been announced, through the season's first trailer, that it will kick off on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

April 27 is the launch date of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone and Vanguard is titled Classified Arms. The trailer released for the upcoming season was a wonderful cinametic experience, but it didn't detail much more than the season's name.

While any new content being brought with Classified Arms will be detailed at a later date, players were given a release date. April 27, 2022 will see the launch of Classified Arms.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Task Force Harpy have discovered treasure troves of classified arms. The truth will soon be unearthed. Task Force Harpy have discovered treasure troves of classified arms. The truth will soon be unearthed. https://t.co/1efe4Hm7JF

The storyline will connect Warzone and Vanguard once again. The Nebula bombs that were previously introduced will play a large part in the lore of Season 3 if the cinematic trailer is anything to go by.

In the trailer, Task Force Harpy was deployed to Caldera to take the fight to the Nazi forces there. They quickly take care of their opposition, but discover that the Nazis had "awakened" something.

A strange noise is heard over the nearby radio and that's the end of the trailer, aside from the promotional image that displays the date of April 27, 2022 as the start of Season 3: Classified Arms.

Recently, Treyarch released a lengthy blog post that outlined upcoming content for Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer and Zombies as well as the battle royale. Some of this should be expected with Season 3.

A new Zombies map is on the way with a round-based Zombies mode. New weapons will be added to each game. The classic Black Ops map Jungle is also prepped for addition.

The blog ended with the following statement from Treyarch:

"There’s a lot of Call of Duty happening in 2022, with even more to come. Whether you’re slaying zombies in Vanguard, playing the objective in WMD and Jungle, climbing the ladder in Ranked Play, fighting the undead in Cold War Zombies, dropping in with new Black Ops content in Warzone, or all of the above… we’re honored to be along for the ride."

Being four and a half months into 2022 and having all of this content announced is a good sign that it should be included very soon. Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 will continue the trend of gigantic Call of Duty content drops.

