When is Call of Duty Warzone Season Three releasing?

Currently, Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are in their second season, following the Pacific update. The season started on February 14, 2022, and is on the verge of transitioning into the next one.

Historically, every season was released immediately after the expiry of the previous one, and it's no different this time around.

The upcoming season for the games will be released on April 27, the day after the expiry of Season Two Reloaded.

The latest cinematic trailer from Call of Duty has confirmed the date of Season Three's release while also hinting at the arrival of some new challenges.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season Three: release date and all other details known so far

Season Three of Warzone will be released globally on April 27. With its arrival, Caldera will see a makeover, shaking up the ongoing meta in the process. A trailer was recently launched by Call of Duty, revealing the use of Nebula bombs by the Nazis.

The new season has been named 'Classified Arms' and has the vision to bring a lot of changes to Caldera. While the exact details are yet to be revealed by the studio, an indication of a roar from what seemed like a giant creature was offered as the trailer came to an end.

Fans have now started to speculate about the presence of such a creature using specific clues in the trailer.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 🔊 https://t.co/NxN4hrylOA

This cryptic message can be cracked using a software called Audacity that reveals a secret message to fans.

Season Two Reloaded is currently under way in Warzone and will be over before you know it. With the new season, certain areas of Caldera will undergo visual changes, and players will also see the inclusion of some new locations. Furthermore, weapons will see balancing changes, paving the way for a new meta and replacing the previous one.

An improvement in the game's audio system will also be seen with the arrival of Season Three. Directional footsteps will be enhanced, allowing players to get better intel on the enemy's approach or their location.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Aegean @Xhuljan70098604 @charlieINTEL Not mentions at all about the audio being horrible @charlieINTEL Not mentions at all about the audio being horrible Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update. twitter.com/Xhuljan7009860… Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update. twitter.com/Xhuljan7009860…

What changes will come to Call of Duty: Vanguard with the arrival of Season Three?

With the arrival of Season 3, Vanguard will see the introduction of four new Prestige levels, a new Assault Rifle Blueprint, and some new seasonal challenges.

The developers of Vanguard are already working to change the way the Prestige system works. The new Prestige levels are more or less similar to the current experience system, and the necessary changes will be implemented in future updates.

The Season Three update for Warzone and Vanguard will go live at the same time on April 27, as confirmed by the latest cinematic trailer from Call of Duty. However, the local timings will be different due to separate time zones.

Players should expect a plethora of changes to the Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes due to multiple alterations coming with the update.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh