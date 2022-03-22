Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard: Season Two Reloaded release date, roadmap, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded is seemingly right around the corner, and Activision has planned a ton of content. Both Vanguard Multiplayer and Battle Royale will fill players' plates with new maps, new game modes, new vehicles, new operators, new weapons, etc.

The new update will arrive the day after tomorrow, i.e., March 23, 2022, across all platforms. This is a mid-season update and will continue for at least a month before Season 3 hits the shelves sometime around late April this year.

All details regarding Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two Reloaded

Both Call of Duty Vanguard Multiplayer and Warzone will be equipped with new content. A new map will be incorporated for the Vanguard Multiplayer, namely the "Alps" that will feature a new game mode called "Arms Race". New vehicles like CD12 Transport, Sherman Tank, and GC 620 Motorcycle will also be included with the new map and game mode.

On top of that, a new skill division for Ranked play, featuring the "Top 250" players, will be a part of the Season Two Reloaded update, followed by some new rewards. The Armaguerra 43 will be added as a new weapon.

A new operator going by the name "Gustavo" will also be added as part of Season Two Reloaded content. Weapons and characters will be available for both Vanguard Multiplayer and Warzone.

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Warzone will have many updates. The Rebirth Island will have specific changes and additions. "Docks", "Prison Courtyard", and "Stronghold" are the names of some new places on the map for players to drop, collect loot and survive. A new reinforced event will also arrive for Rebirth Island featuring new challenges and rewards.

"Redeploy Balloons" and "Weapon Trade Stations" will finally be implemented to the fast-paced Battle Royale map. Apart from that, new game modes, namely "Rebirth Payload", "Rebirth Blood Money", and "Rebirth Resurgence Solos" will also arrive with Season Two Reloaded.

A handful of new bundles will also arrive for the players to flex. This includes the "Island Expedition Pro Pack", "Toxic Valkyrie", and the much-hyped "Snoop Dogg" bundles. The Season Two Reloaded update will arrive on March 23, 2022, across all platforms.

