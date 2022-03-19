Call of Duty: Warzone to get a collaboration with American rapper Snoop Dogg soon

The Call of Duty franchise is quite active when it comes to making collaborations and is demonstrating it again along with Snoop Dogg. The collaboration tease comes via a new dog tag that has found its way onto the internet.

Now, it is very rare to find a person who isn’t familiar with American Rapper and music creator Snoop Dogg. However, the superstar isn’t just famous for his music skills but also has huge recognition in the gaming sector as well.

Which in turn has led Activision to produce a collaboration with the celebrity and deliver a product that would be liked by all. It is always interesting to see crossovers happening in various forms of entertainment, and Call of Duty’s collaborations make no exception.

Snoop Dogg collaboration coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Activision's very own Call of Duty franchise has been popular for years and the same hype still remains. To maintain the recent games released by the company, Activision has done plenty of collaboration and is pretty visible in the industry.

After the successful roll-out of Attack on Titan collaboration projects on Call of Duty, Activision took it a step further to feature the famous artist. This fact is known because of certain leaks that have surfaced online and indicate its close arrival.

Based on the leaks, it can be speculated that the collaboration will bring a new charm for both Warzone and Vanguard as of now. However, many enthusiasts believe that Snoop Dogg will receive a complete bundle, as it happened with the Attack on Titan collaboration.

Call of Duty has confirmed that Snoop Dogg is coming to #Vanguard #Warzone AND COD Mobile Call of Duty has confirmed that Snoop Dogg is coming to #Vanguard, #Warzone AND COD Mobile 💨https://t.co/VADoJl2m0U

The bundle might include an exclusive weapon blueprint, operator, and other cosmetic items that will fit the theme entirely. All these things are pretty standard for all types of bundles, and this collaboration might do the same as before.

As for when this charm will be making an arrival in the game is not known as information is yet to be revealed officially. However, the dates written on the dog tag itself indicate the launch to be in April. Hence, there might be a possibility that the collection will be made available during that time.

