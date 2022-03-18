×
COD Mobile to get a collaboration with American rapper Snoop Dogg: Date and information revealed

COD Mobile has confirmed a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and players can expect an operator skin based on the rapper next month (Image via Papa Joe/YouTube)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Mar 18, 2022 11:42 PM IST
News

Call of Duty has just confirmed that COD Mobile will be collaborating with the popular American rapper, Snoop Dogg. The rapper is well known for his songs, his movies, and recently his Twitch content where he goes by the name 'Doggydogg20.'

The rapper has long been associated with video games and is often found playing Call of Duty on Twitch. Activision is also stacking its pockets with popular collaborations inside its COD titles. Epic Games has long used this strategy to keep its Fortnite Battle Royale title popular in the community.

Snoop Dogg was going off 💀🤣 https://t.co/7eAzY1XYe4

Last year, Warzone, Cold War, and COD Mobile players had the opportunity to explore the Rambo and Die Hard collaboration. Previously, Billy from SAW also left a mark on the mobile title. It is now time for Snoop Dogg to enter the inventory and Activison has confirmed the release date.

Release date and more on Snoop Dogg's collaboration with COD Mobile

Call of Duty's official Twitter handle just confirmed that Snoop Dogg is coming to the mobile title, along with Vanguard and Warzone. The release dates of the cosmetics in each title have also been provided in the dog tags. Snoop Dogg operator skin and other related cosmetics will be released on April 1, 2022 in CODM.

Recovered these Dogg Tags in battle. Anyone know whose they are? 🤔 https://t.co/FWFib4MlAL

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has collaborated with Call of Duty. Previously in Call of Duty Ghosts, players could purchase a Snoop Dogg voice pack with exclusive call out lines from the rapper.

🤔 Seems familiar… 😏 I’m sure you can help us find who it belongs to twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta…

A few days ago, this collaboration was leaked and a rumored look of the Snoop Dogg operator started making the rounds on Twitter. While the design cannot be confirmed, players can expect something similar to be added to the game.

BRUH SNOOP DOGG IN COD VANGUARD THIS IS GONNA GET ME IN TROUBLE https://t.co/WRcsQKwgll

This exclusive collaboration will probably come in a bundle. Similar to content creator bundles, Snoop Dogg might also come as an exclusive skin that players can purchase straight from the store.

The chances of this skin being added to a lucky draw are quite low as leakers have already revealed most of the skins in the upcoming Season 3 draws and there was no sign of Snoop Dogg in those leaks.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
