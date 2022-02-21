Ranked 2.0 coming to Rainbow Six Siege: How Ubisoft is changing player evaluation for competitive games in Year 7

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege will step into its seventh year in 2022 and will bring a ton of changes along with it. This includes new maps, new operators, new game modes, and a lot more.

Among all of these changes, Ranked 2.0 has caught the attention of all players of this tactical shooter. From now on, every season, players will need to climb ranks from the bottom i.e. Copper. The better skills and gamesense of a particular player will help him/her to settle at a higher and more-deserving rank.

What changes are coming to the Ranked mode in Rainbow Six Siege in Year 7?

Rainbow Six Siege will arguably become somewhat of a new game with the arrival of Year 7. A plethora of changes will be implemented in the game, out of which "Ranked 2.0" has caught everyone's attention.

From now on, players will start from the Copper rank and gradually level up to their desired and deserving ranks. This progression system is very similar to how players rank up in PUBG and Apex Legends. This will be a new experience for both the veteran and new players of this tactical-shooter game.

According to the developers, this change would reward the players in a much better way. Unlike previous seasons, they won't be stuck at a particular rank. They will continue to climb higher as they grow stronger and improve with every match they play.

Reputation System rollout to reduce toxicity.

Year 7 improvements focused on your experience:
Reputation System rollout to reduce toxicity.
New Ranked 2.0 with a better feel for the climb.

Each rank will be divided into five levels. This will help the playerbase spread out according to their skill level, allowing them to compete head-to-head against similarly-skilled opponents. Each rank will be 100 points away from each other and players will be rewarded with Alpha Packs for every progression.

This means a Gold 3 player will be rewarded when they climb to Gold 2. Gold 2 players will get a reward when they climb to Gold 1, and so on and so forth.

Year 7 Roadmap (Image via Ubisoft)

Apart from Ranked 2.0, several other changes like the introduction of a TDM, new maps, new game modes, and more are also on the roadmap for Year 7 of Rainbow Six Siege.

The game’s next season is officially being called "Demon Veil," which is arriving with a new operator "Azami" who resides in Japan.

