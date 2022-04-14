Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms - Release date, new addition of weapons, and more revealed

Call of Duty has always been active when bringing new content to its Warzone and Vanguard franchises. The new content will arrive with the franchise's third season and introduce loads of fresh changes with it.

It is crucial to bring new additions to the game to keep it fresh for the players at all times to keep the live-service game up and running. This time around, Activision will supposedly bring new weapons to the battle royale game and new skins with its latest battlepass.

This article will give a thorough insight into what the game will bring with its new seasonal update and more. Additionally, this article will take in both confirmed and speculated facts to give a bigger picture.

Everything to know about Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms

Like every other season in Call of Duty Warzone, the third installment is getting its codename, "Classified Arms". This brand new seasonal update is set to release on April 27, 2022, and will likely bring new weapons.

Taking speculation from the teaser, these new weapons can be slightly futuristic. However, that cannot be confirmed yet. Futuristic or not, players will get access to these weapons for free and can use them on the battlefield at any time.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Wield new weapons for new type of war. 4.27.22. Wield new weapons for new type of war. 4.27.22. https://t.co/VC2FC3VB9i

As per lore, Season 3 takes place after the events of Season 2, where the Nazis were able to detonate their Nebula bomb. These Nebula bombs have exploded worldwide, including Caldera island, which is an existing map in the game.

Captain Butcher has explained all this information from Call of Duty Vanguard, who further hints toward a “fearsome” threat coming to the game. Activision hasn’t revealed what this new threat is. However, they have given two cryptic messages on their Twitter.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal. Can any soldiers help? 🤔 🔊 https://t.co/NxN4hrylOA

This cryptic message is something that can be cracked by using Audacity to reveal a secret message. This is not the first time the world has seen a cryptic message like this and featured in Cicada 3301’s challenge.

When the audio file is placed in the sound editing software, it reveals a secret message: "Monsters are real". This could hint towards a map change or an event altogether, but no information has been found yet.

HeckinBrandon @HeckinBrandon @CallofDuty I checked it on Audacity, looks like it says "Monsters are real" @CallofDuty I checked it on Audacity, looks like it says "Monsters are real" https://t.co/mLdLJydyEg

While some speculate it to be zombies, many believe that the game will see the addition of King Kong and Godzilla. However, none of these things can be confirmed as Activision hasn't given any assurance.

After PUBG Mobile's take on Godzilla vs King Kong, it is time for Activision to use their creativity with their shooter and deliver an exciting product. Whether it be Zombies or Godzilla, the new Call of Duty's latest season hints at many gameplay opportunities, and it will be interesting to see things through.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar