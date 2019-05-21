PUBG: Top Secret Godzilla locations In PUBG Mobile (New collaboration Of PUBG Mobile)

Top 3 Secret Godzilla Locations In PUBG Mobile

After partnering with Resident Evil, PUBG Mobile has now collaborated with Godzilla. This partnership is in the wake of the movie Godzilla: King of monsters which is hitting theatres on 31st May.

Previously PUBG Mobile had collaborated with successful video game franchise Resident Evil and Alan Walker. Resident Evil theme was successful in PUBG Mobile as new avatars, weapon skins and even Zombie Mode were also introduced as part of the collaboration.

PUBG Mobile also collaborated with one of the best music makers in the world Alan Walker and took the game to launch his song 'On My Way.'

Godzilla Graffities Locations in PUBG Mobile

Godzilla paintings are available in PUBG map Miramar. Hence they can be only found in this map. So you might have to play in Miramar to get your hands on these graffitis. Here are the locations where you would most commonly find Godzilla graffitis.

#1 In Los Leones

One of the Godzilla painting is available in the centre of the Los Leones in Miramar map. You just need to go near the painting and tap on investigate button. It will gift you some items when you exit the game in your message box.

The items include Silver Fragments which can be used in the Redeem section to get some new clothes and items.

#2 On Island near Impala

The second location for Godzilla painting is on the bigger island situated near Impala. There are two islands near Impala, you just need to go to an island which is situated in the downside part of the map.

You just need to go near it and tap on the investigate option to receive your gift items.

#3 On The Spawn Island

The last location for Godzilla painting is on the building which is situated on the spawn island. You just need to find a way to its top floor and then you can easily find the painting. But this one is painted on the floor rather than on walls. So keep your eyes open and just climb on the top floor of the biggest building situated on the Spawn island of the Miramar map.

