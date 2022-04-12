"Actually enraged that he would legit say gg": Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players react to pplehx getting caught

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard have been in the eye of the storm for some time due to the games' issues with cheaters. Despite beefing up Ricochet in recent times, the cheating issue still remains.

Earlier in the day, a Vanguard player named "pplehx" was caught as a cheater, shocking the entire community. He is the number 2 ranked player on Vanguard, but an accidental turn of events revealed that he uses cheats in his game.

$Cheen @MJCheen @intelCDL @V1A70 i'm actually enraged that he would legit say ggs after every game I played him @intelCDL @V1A70 i'm actually enraged that he would legit say ggs after every game I played him

pplehx was reportedly streaming when the incident occurred. A story broken by CDL Intel showed the player's stream going through a lag. The lag caused the stream to freeze, which showed red boxes that seemed like wallhacks.

The incident occurred while the player was playing Tuscan Hardpoint, and it's pretty evident that the incident was unintentional. However, the community has expressed their shock and dismay over the incident.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players react to pplehx getting caught cheating on stream

Since news of the incident broke, both casual and professional players have shared their reactions. The gravity of the situation makes it worse as pplehx isn't a casual player by any means.

His rank is now debatable, given there's no knowing how much of it was achieved with the help of cheats.

CDL Intel @intelCDL



(via The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls(via @V1A70 The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls 💀 (via @V1A70) https://t.co/rpF3SnX3jI

Professional Warzone player JGOD claimed in his tweet that players are ready to go to any extent to win.

The recent revelation has been embarrassing for his earlier teammates. One of them has publicly apologized, but has stated that they had no knowledge of any wrongdoings.

Marcus @zMistinni I apologize to everyone I played when I was with pplehx. I didn't know he was cheating. It makes me mad cause it makes my grind pointless I've been getting free w's. Due to having a hacker on my team. But I do not deserve death threats over a kid who I barely played with! I apologize to everyone I played when I was with pplehx. I didn't know he was cheating. It makes me mad cause it makes my grind pointless I've been getting free w's. Due to having a hacker on my team. But I do not deserve death threats over a kid who I barely played with!

Another player stated how pplehx had told them that they wouldn't make it as a streamer. The tables have definitely turned now, with pplehx now facing all the heat related to streaming of Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard.

wonder @WonderMelts



I told him it was my first year playing comp, he told me “some people just don’t got it, take that TTV out your name, nobody wants to watch your stream.”



I’m guessing nobody wants to watch your stream now, “plehxify” CDL Intel @intelCDL



(via The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls(via @V1A70 The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls 💀 (via @V1A70) https://t.co/rpF3SnX3jI Played pplehx all the time back when I was grinding GBs.I told him it was my first year playing comp, he told me “some people just don’t got it, take that TTV out your name, nobody wants to watch your stream.”I’m guessing nobody wants to watch your stream now, “plehxify” twitter.com/intelcdl/statu… Played pplehx all the time back when I was grinding GBs. I told him it was my first year playing comp, he told me “some people just don’t got it, take that TTV out your name, nobody wants to watch your stream.”I’m guessing nobody wants to watch your stream now, “plehxify” twitter.com/intelcdl/statu…

One player took a shot at Ricochet and its functioning. The player stated that there could be more players hiding in higher ranks who are yet to be caught.

Chris Palladino @wggchrisp The #2 ranked Vanguard player “pplehx”caught with walls after his stream glitched..



Actually wild to to think about how many cheaters could be hidden out there



How bout dat anti-cheat! The #2 ranked Vanguard player “pplehx”caught with walls after his stream glitched..Actually wild to to think about how many cheaters could be hidden out there How bout dat anti-cheat! https://t.co/Q9cE7LvZCE

One player expressed their inability to understand as to how players can cheat despite streaming their gameplay. The situation gets a lot riskier when the general public watches someone stream.

Had today's incident not happened with pplehx on camera, nobody would have known.

Another gamer is happy with pplehx getting caught. Many have repeatedly asked for a kernel-level anti-cheat on multiplayer, and this latest incident could encourage Activision to take the step.

Some fail to see the point of pplehx uploading his achievements on social media, given that he achieved it with cheats.

𝙋𝙊𝙎𝙀𝙔⚡⚡⚡ @PoseyDaGodx CDL Intel @intelCDL



(via The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls(via @V1A70 The #2 ranked player on Vanguard (“pplehx”) has been caught cheating after his stream bugged and showed he had walls 💀 (via @V1A70) https://t.co/rpF3SnX3jI @pplehx Would just love to know what do you get out of this man? It's bad enough we have hackers just trolling but you're legit uploading pics of "top 15 secured" on your twitter like you are doing something, what the h*ll is wrong with all of yall do you live in a false reality? twitter.com/intelCDL/statu… @pplehx Would just love to know what do you get out of this man? It's bad enough we have hackers just trolling but you're legit uploading pics of "top 15 secured" on your twitter like you are doing something, what the h*ll is wrong with all of yall do you live in a false reality? twitter.com/intelCDL/statu…

Some believe that the recent implementation of crossplay has made the situation change for the worse.

With the recent revelation, the reliability of stats in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard has reduced even more. For nobody knows which player's stats are legitimate and which ones aren't.

Matt 💙💛 @GamemasterYado @ModernWarzone Another reason why stats mean very little anymore unfortunately (along with other reasons of course). @ModernWarzone Another reason why stats mean very little anymore unfortunately (along with other reasons of course).

Since its implementation, Ricochet has been heavily criticized for its effectiveness. The anti-cheat has once again been blamed due to the prevalent cheating activities of the game.

Musti 🇵🇸 @xBadKarmaa @ModernWarzone The anti-cheat in cod is the biggest joke in gaming history. @ModernWarzone The anti-cheat in cod is the biggest joke in gaming history.

After getting caught, pplehx blamed the unlock tool that he was using to unlock a diamond skin. Other players are less than ready to buy the excuse, with one fan stating that it's still wrong.

If a player wants to unlock a skin in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard, they should fairly grind and get it.

homie @papawizz0 @ModernWarzone Either way its cheating even if only for unlock tool. I grind for my camos i am proud to say i have diamond on most my guns and im working on atomic. Never will i use unlock tools @ModernWarzone Either way its cheating even if only for unlock tool. I grind for my camos i am proud to say i have diamond on most my guns and im working on atomic. Never will i use unlock tools

Some players are fed up over the issue and want crossplay to be reversed. With modern consoles close to being impossible to jailbreak, they provide a safer field of play as far as cheating is concerned.

Jamie L.A @jamiela122 @intelCDL



Enough of these cheaters



I would say 90% of all PC players are cheating in some way shape or form!



The rest of 10% have a massive advantage with the mouse and keyboard @V1A70 Pc players should not play vs PlayStation or Xbox that's it.Enough of these cheatersI would say 90% of all PC players are cheating in some way shape or form!The rest of 10% have a massive advantage with the mouse and keyboard @intelCDL @V1A70 Pc players should not play vs PlayStation or Xbox that's it.Enough of these cheaters I would say 90% of all PC players are cheating in some way shape or form!The rest of 10% have a massive advantage with the mouse and keyboard

The latest incident has sent shockwaves within the community. What has created even more uncertainty is that nobody knows how many more cheaters there are. The only thing Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard players will hope for is for Activision to make Ricochet impenetrable.

Edited by Saman