Call of Duty Warzone's Ricochet update makes players invisible as alleged cheat user cries and uninstalls game

Call of Duty Warzone has always had a problem with cheaters, but the recent updates and changes to Ricochet - the game's anti-cheat software - may have finally got one over cheat users.

It becomes straightforward for cheaters to take unfair means in a game like Call of Duty Warzone, where players are put against each other. The game's free-to-play nature makes banning of accounts sub-optimal, and hence the cheaters have always been a nuisance.

With the start of season two, Activision beefed up Ricochet to mitigate cheat users.

"Since the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel level driver rolled out on PC, #Warzone saw a significant drop of in-game cheat reporting while bringing cheating within Warzone to an all-time low."

The latest change will now see fair players get an invincible shield when they encounter cheat users.

So while cheat users will be busy shooting at them, the fair players will take no damage and will be able to get rid of their opponents who were using unfair means.

However, there have been rumors of an added mitigation measure that has now been confirmed in a way.

Alleged Call of Duty Warzone cheater loses cool over Ricochet turning players invisible

Based on a clip uploaded by Reddit user u/Charlie_In_The_Bush, an alleged cheat user has been observed due to the recent changes made to Ricochet. In the clip, the player whom the likely cheat user shoots at disappears in the next instant.

While the alleged cheat user roams in bewilderment, the fair player shoots him down and finishes him off. This left the likely cheat user so frustrated that he declared to uninstall everything live on stream. While it was enraging for him, many people in the Reddit community seem to have enjoyed the change in fortunes.

The incident comes in light of rumors speculated by the community itself. Right after the invincible shield was discovered, a new rumor appeared. The rumor stated that if a cheat user shoots a fair player, the fair player will become invisible.

JackFrags @jackfrags twitter.com/MavriqGG/statu… NYSL Mavriq @MavriqGG



It would appear that Warzone anti cheat now can now also make enemy players invisible to people detected as cheaters, in real time.

There was no confirmation since this feature was not mentioned in the official patch notes. All that was stated was that Activision would constantly look to incorporate new mitigation techniques into Ricochet.

There haven't been too many reports following this incident, but that could be because not many cheat users stream while playing. But if a conclusion is to be drawn from this video alone, Ricochet may have finally come close to what it should have been in the first place. But as the saying goes, it's better to be late than never!

