Call of Duty Warzone players will now get 'God' Mode against cheaters following Ricochet update

Call of Duty Warzone's battle with cheaters isn't new, with unfair means in the game being there from the beginning.

A few months back, Activision introduced Ricochet to the game - a state-of-the-art anti-cheat system to weed out cheaters. However, the performance of the anti-cheat has been less than satisfactory, with players often criticizing the ineffectiveness of the software.

Activision has also resorted to banning accounts, but it doesn't work effectively for Call of Duty Warzone, given its free-to-play nature.

"Since the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat kernel level driver rolled out on PC, #Warzone saw a significant drop of in-game cheat reporting while bringing cheating within Warzone to an all-time low."

With season two underway, Ricochet may have been updated with an interesting defense mechanism. One major complaint from the players has been that Ricochet detects cheaters but fails to do anything. If the latest system works, it will be a fantastic way to deter cheaters for the time being.

Fair players will now go into 'God' mode when encountering cheaters in Call of Duty Warzone

Earlier in the day, Activision posted an essential set of information on their official blog. The report contained a set of changes and updates Ricochet has undergone in light of the commencement of season two. The most significant change now appears to be the incorporation of the new cheater mitigation system.

Under the new system, if Ricochet detects a cheater trying to interfere in a real-time fight, the fair player will get some kind of damage shield. In simpler terms, all the bullets of the cheater's gun will not be doing any critical damage (any damage at all) to the fair player.

While cheaters will keep firing bullets, fair players can close down cheaters and get rid of them. Of course, the new system may not ban accounts or remove cheaters directly, but it will provide a massive handicap to players who are participating in foul means.

Activision has also ensured that there's no case of false detection. If a real-time fight only involves fair players, there will be no chance of triggering this mechanism. Once again, the developers have mentioned their willingness and motive not to influence any live fights in Call of Duty Warzone.

"To be clear, we will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members. Damage Shield is now out of testing and deployed across the globe."

Activision is also mounting a war against cheaters as they have been warned once again. The blog further mentions that repeated violations will result in suspension and ban of all accounts. The ban will also be applied across all products and not just to the specific game where the cheater may have cheated.

