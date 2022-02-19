Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two - LMG tier list

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has stepped onto its second season and has brought many changes along with it. This includes including new weapons, new maps, new vehicles, and more.

With Warzone Pacific, a new map replaced Verdasnk, becoming the next mainstream map for the Battle Royale experience. Caldera is one of the most versatile maps to have ever been introduced to the game.

It allows for all types of combat and weapons, but light machine guns or LMGs have been flourishing lately in the game.

Take a look at the tiers under which every LMG in the game is categorized.

LMG tier list in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two

Light Machine Guns in Warzone are categorized under the following tiers: S Tier, A-Tier, B Tier, C Tier, and D Tier. The list is not as big as the list of assault rifles but still gives players enough options to choose from.

Top-tier weapons available from the lot belong to the S Tier category. These weapons inflict the maximum damage possible and are the most efficient. Following the S Tier, the A Tier weapons give tough competition to the former and almost match them head-to-head.

B Tier weapons do not pack as great a powerhouse as the previous tiers. However, proper loadouts and attachments can also prove to be quite useful and often underrated.

C and D Tier weapons are the least preferred in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. These weapons should be avoided at all costs as these fail to provide much value to the players trying to play the game competitively.

All the LMG tiers in Call of Duty Vanguard are listed below:

S Tier

PKM

MG42 (Vanguard)

Bren (Vanguard)

A Tier

Bruen MK9

DP27 (Vanguard)

Whitley (Vanguard)

B Tier

SA87

Type 11 (Vanguard)

C Tier

Holger-26

Stoner 63 (Light Machine Gun Alpha)

MG 82

RAAL MG

D Tier

M60

MG34

FiNN LMG

M91

Out of all the aforementioned LMGs, Whitley is the latest addition to the roster. It was primarily meant for Call of Duty: Vanguard, but players can also use it in Warzone.

