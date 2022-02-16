Call of Duty Warzone Season Two patch notes: Nebula V, gameplay rebalancing, bug fixes and more

Season Two of Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Vanguard has launched, and it has brought a slew of new content, including Nebula V, new map changes and more.

Call of Duty Warzone was originally released as a free-to-play alternative mode to Call of Duty Modern Warfare. With Call of Duty's balanced and fun gunplay and the free-to-play model, Call of Duty Warzone quickly became one of the most played titles.

While it was originally released with the content from Call of Duty Modern Warfare, it was later integrated with Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and is currently being integrated with Call of Duty Vanguard.

Take a look at what’s new with Season Two of Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone:

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two introduction

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Season Two brings new weapons, operators, killstreaks and perks to the titles. However, the most significant new addition is that of Nebula V.

Call of Duty Warzone not only adds new locations (Chemical Factory and underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs) but also Nebula V ammo and bombs to create new gameplay opportunities.

The Portable Decontamination Stations will certainly come in handy when facing opponents equipped with Nebula V.

New Gameplay Features

Nebula V Ammo and Bombs create new offensive tactics, while Portable Decontamination Stations offer temporary refuge. A.I. threats now occupy Caldera, offering new opportunities for valuable loot. Alternatively, take to the skies with Redeploy Balloons or the Bomber Plane.

New Vehicle

The Bomber Plane is a formidable air-to-ground striker capable of leveling infantry and vehicles. Bombers can also destroy Loadout Drops, which can fundamentally change how operators approach these powerful sources of weapons.

New Locations

Explore the Chemical Factory and underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs, Watch for an Armored Transport. Fresh points of interest in Caldera are here to shake up those rotations. Axis soldiers patrol these new areas and are found around the island in vehicles…Defeat them for powerful rewards.

New Modes

Caldera Clash at Launch, Rebirth Reinforced shortly thereafter. The massive team fight returns — rank up those weapons and fight for Caldera outside of traditional modes. Meanwhile, there are rumors of a resurgence at Rebirth Island…but we’re not talking about the game mode.

Quality of Life Updates

Our philosophy for Season Two is to continue the momentum from Season One in addressing Quality of Life issues that have been affecting second-to-second gameplay in Warzone. We’ve revisited new and existing feedback alike to tighten up the detail and improve the experience. This represents a continuation of our focused efforts in Quality of Life improvements, with plenty more to come in the 2nd half of Season Two - and beyond.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Battle Pass

The Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Battle Pass is reinforced with incredible value, from dozens of free items in the Battle Pass System to Legendary content across all 100 Tiers:

Two Hard-Hitting Free Functional Weapons. Upgrade your Loadouts to a new caliber of lethality.

Yeti’s First Operator: Anna Drake. Ready for vengeance — available as an Instant Reward with a Legendary “White Mirage” Skin at Tier 100.

A “Bundled Up” Legendary Skin, Free with Battle Pass Bundle. Pick up the Battle Pass Bundle to get access to all 100 Tiers, skip ahead to Tier 20, and grab a new flight suit for Wade that’s built for peak performance in harsh winter conditions.

1,300 Total COD Points. Get 300 free COD Points within the Battle Pass System, plus 1,000 more to unlock across the full Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Events

Search and Deploy

The source of Nebula V production has been identified. Operators may infiltrate at their own risk.

This Event is split into several phases that will roll out over the coming weeks. With the launch, Players can expect to see:

The new Caldera Clash Limited-time Mode

Explorable POIs including the Chemical Factory and various underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs

Enemy AI threats defending the new POIs

New gameplay elements including the Portable Decontamination Station and Nebula V rounds

And much more to come!

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Modes

Caldera Clash (Launch)

This new take on Clash pits two teams of up to 48 Operators in a Deathmatch with wild events and power-ups. Operators drop in with their Custom Loadout, which can have any weapons from all three Chapters, and a Field Upgrade. Each kill earns their team a point, with the first team to reach a set number of points, or the team that has the most points when the time limit expires, claiming victory for their massive faction.

This mode features:

Two new events:

Double Point zones

Bonus Point crates

Power Zones

An event for that can occur instead of the final C Domination Point

All kills are worth 2x inside of this zone

100% chance that players drop power-ups when they die inside of them

Initial spawn of cash and other items at the start of the event

Point Crates

Six Point Crates will drop across the center of the arena.

Each Point Crate is worth 10 Points for capturing.

They also spawn Nebula V rounds, cash, and some power weapons when they are captured.

Three Power-Ups

Contracts

Buy Stations

Domination Capture

6 hand-chosen POI’s where the arena of Clash will take place within Caldera.

Added an all-new post-game scoreboard to celebrate the highest scorers within each team.

Rebirth Iron Trials (In-Season)

The fan-favorite mode, “Iron Trials”, makes a glorious return – this time to Rebirth Island!

At its core, Rebirth Iron Trials is a Battle Royale game mode — the last team standing wins, the Circle Collapse shrinks the playable area to promote engagements, and those who die earlier in the game have a chance to respawn if they win a duel in the Rebirth Island Gulag.

However, Iron Trials brings numerous fundamental changes to this traditional Battle Royale formula. All of them are meant to give players the chance to prove themselves as truly elite Operators — which we will detail in future notes closer to the mode going live on March 3rd.

Caldera Resurgence (In-Season)

The Resurgence game mode we all know and love returns to Caldera, now with unrestricted access to all Operators and Weapon Loadouts alongside additional improvements - which we will detail in future notes closer to the mode going live on March 23.

Battle Royale Adjustments

We’re stripping Battle Royale down and moving back to basics for Season Two. We want Battle Royale and Vanguard Royale to each have their own distinct identities. To achieve this, we are focusing in on what makes these rulesets unique… the tools we provide our players, the pacing, the objectives, etc.

Here is an overview of the changes Players can expect to see:

Public Events - The Public Events that will be in rotation for selection are:

Supply Choppers

Fire Sale

Jailbreak

No Public Events will activate during the infil sequence

Contracts - The Contracts that will be in rotation during matches are:

Recon

Bounty

Most Wanted

Scavenger

Supply Run

Loot

Economy rebalance

Ground Weapons update

Vanguard Royale Adjustments

We’ve been really happy with the response and feedback to Vanguard Royale, with a lot of the sentiment emphasizing how the mode feels fresh and different from the core Battle Royale experience. With that said, we want to go all-in on these differentiators and spread the two modes out to offer more variety in how Players choose to experience Warzone.

Loadout Drops

Expedited the first Loadout Drop event from the start of the 2nd Circle to when the 1st Circle begins to close in Vanguard Royale only.

No Stun Grenades in Loadouts (restricted)

Thermites allowed in Loadouts (unrestricted)

Public Events

The duration of the Fire Sale has been reduced

In rotation - Fire Sale

Jailbreak

Resurgence

Restock

Cash Drops

Heavy Weapon Drops

Loot

Dead Silence removed from ground loot

Stun Grenades removed from ground loot

Thermites added to ground loot

UAVs added to Ground Loot

Economy rebalance

Ground weapons rebalance

UAV Changes

UAVs removed from the Buy Station

UAVs are available as Contract Rewards

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Maps

Chemical Factory

This newly named Chemical Factory has a similar layout to the location it replaced, but with several notable differences, including enemy soldiers who protect the facility and a trap that can be sprung in the central building. There are several more interior spaces to explore, from the main factory floor to watchtowers with impressive sightlines over the facility and its surroundings. The river runs green with Nebula V’s by-product, but it is completely harmless.

Underground Chemical Weapon Research Labs

Seven research laboratories are distributed around Caldera and visible via hand-drawn yellow circles on the Tac Map. These locations hold high-value Loadout items including Gas Masks and Nebula V Ammo.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two General

Before we dive into specific Gameplay additions and changes, we want to outline some changes that apply across the entire game:

An increase has been applied to Weapon XP earn rates.

Vanguard Weapons can be saved as a “Custom Mod” in Loadouts.

The 5 default Loadouts have been updated.

The number of cash Players gathered through loot has decreased overall.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Gameplay

New Features

Redeploy Balloon

These enable Players to reposition themselves tactically to traverse to new areas. These can be destroyed or repaired for a minor fee. As a side note, we recommend steering clear if you’re flying nearby.

NPC Defensive Threats

These new A.I. units can be found at various new locations including in the guard towers that surround the new Chemical Factory and underground labs.

Portable Decontamination Station (P.D.S.)

Stations create a bubble of breathable air when in the gas that lasts 13 seconds. These can be vehicle-mounted for new gameplay strategies but will reveal your map position so use wisely.

Nebula V Rounds

This new ammunition gives players the ability to kill enemies and leave behind a small gas cloud that can be used with any weapon type for multiple interesting combinations.

Armored Convoys (In-Season)

Patrolling Caldera, these Armored Transport Trucks represent a new mobile loot cache opportunity and are shown on the Tac Map when active.

Nebula V Bombs (In-Season)

One of the rarest items in Warzone is a locked briefcase full of deadly gas with an explosive charge. This bomb will detonate after a fixed countdown and cannot be disarmed or destroyed. Its initial explosion deals a high amount of damage in a small radius before the gas spreads outward, where it will hurt any Operator without a Gas Mask. The gas lingers for two minutes before ultimately dispersing or feeding into the oncoming Circle Collapse.

New Vehicle

Bomber Planes

Take to the skies in this new ultimate, armored squad vehicle.

General

Weapons that spawn across the Caldera have been adjusted for the following…

Ground loot

Supply Box loot

Contract rewards

Dead Silence is now classified as “Legendary” orange loot.

Update to several modes (Battle Royale, Vanguard Royale, Plunder, Vanguard Plunder) that rebalance the amount of ground loot and caches that spawn, as well as decreasing the size of Plunder cash piles across those Modes.

The final circle in Battle Royale modes is now much less likely to end on Caldera’s peak.

Gameplay Adjustments

Aim Assist

While stunned on the controller, aim assist will now scale appropriately and will not cause an purchasing intended increase of aim assist strength

Armor Plating

Armor Plates will now prioritize refilling 1 full plate of armor before filling partially damaged plates

Ascenders

Players can now exit an Ascender with the Jump Button

Added a prompt to exit an Ascender while Ascending

Gas Mask

Gas Masks will no longer be auto-equipped when aiming down sights

Whilst the Gas Mask will still deplete in ADS, the animation will no longer interrupt and will wait for the player to go back to hip-fire before equipping

Players will take damage as normal while they are in ADS without their Gas Mask equipped.

Gasoline Canister

Will no longer detonate when hit by a Stun grenade

Can now be thrown through glass windows

Players are less likely to accidentally pick them up

Kill damage zone is reduced with the addition of fall-off damage

Gulag

Footsteps of spectators are less audible. Further improvements will be made here into the season.

Mantling & Traversal

Increased mantle height for improved vertical navigation and traversal

Various map improvements to aid traversal and player leading.

Various improvements to visuals and texture streaming when traversing on consoles.

Parachutes

Are now the same speed going forwards as it was going sideways.

Can now be pulled at a lower vertical height.

Can now be pulled sooner after exiting the infil plane.

Can now be cut when closer to the ground.

Vehicle Adjustments

General

Reduced or in some instances removed collisions on various world assets to improve ground vehicle traversal

Fighter Plane

Health has been slightly reduced

Weapon damage has been reduced

Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target skydiving Players

The collision has been adjusted to alleviate instant death in some circumstances

Anti-Aircraft Gun

Flak damage range increased

All heat is cleared once the overheat has cooled down

Heat dissipation rate has been increased

Squad Transport

Improved handling, speed, and off-road performance

Utility Truck

Improved speed, handling, and ability to climb steeper inclines

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two UI / UX

Updates to the “Play” tab have made it possible for the "Rebirth Resurgence" game mode to now uses the squad size drop-down box for improved convenience.

The prompt for dropping a single armor plate now says “Drop Single” instead of “Drop Stack”.

The pause screen now displays any running events, this can be clicked through to display a summary of the event.

Moving Tram to the Capital is now shown on the Tac Map for situational awareness.

Show Control and fading behavior has now been added to the HUD on all Warzone vehicles.

You can disable this in the options menu, this new option is located in Interface > HUD > Always Show Vehicle Controls.

Added Pitch up and Pitch down key binds for the airplane.

These new keybinds are located in Keyboard & Mouse > Killstreaks & Vehicles > Airplane Keybinds.

In-match splash screens/messages have been disabled for Spectators.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Bug Fixes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed various issues related to console texture streaming.

Fixed various issues causing crashes across platforms.

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent voice chat connectivity.

Fixed an issue causing corrupted graphics across platforms.

Fixed an issue causing some Operator skins to appear invisible at a distance.

Fixed a timing issue where swapping between guns while looting a gun would replace the wrong gun in a player’s inventory.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes prevent the Loadout Drop Event from occurring during the 6th Circle of the Battle Royale game mode.

Note: the 2nd Loadout Drop Event has also now been moved into the 5th Circle.

Fixed an issue causing the HUD to show that a Player returned from the Gulag with fists when they actually had a Weapon.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to return from the Gulag with the full Loadout.

Fixed an issue preventing the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Chariot 18” Rapid barrel from properly adjusting Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Sten (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the DP27 (VG) from exhibiting its intended Recoil behavior.

Fixed an issue preventing the Welgun’s (VG) GW 02 and GW 03 iron sights from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue preventing Sawtooth (VG) Camos from appearing in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.

Fixed an issue with the RATT’s (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags where it was not properly calculating changes to Damage.

Fixed an issue where the Assault Rifle Charlie’s (VG) Cooper 21” Scythe Barrel was incorrectly increasing damage to the head and decreasing damage to the body.

Fixed an issue that corrects the orientation of the Combat Shield when it spawns out of a loot chest.

Fixed an issue causing Weapon Loot Cards to display an incorrect number of attachments for some Vanguard weapons.

Fixed multiple issues where it would show social contacts playing the wrong title.

Fixed an issue where the invert mouse look for keyboard and mouse on the console did not work.

Fixed an issue where Dynamic Resolution Framerate Target was not displaying the appropriate value.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Players experiencing on keyboard and mouse after making a purchase at a Buy Station.

