Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 - All Battle Pass rewards revealed

The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be released on February 14, 2022, and has a lot of content planned for its entire duration. The update should arrive sometime around 7 AM PST and will bring new weapons, new maps, and more along with it.

A new season means a new Battle Pass will also arrive in the game with fresh skins and rewards. Similar to previous iterations, the standard Battle Pass will cost 1,000 CoD Points. However, the bundle costs 2,400 CoD Points, which contains extra perks.

All the Battle Pass rewards of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2

All the other Battle Passes that arrived in Warzone were filled with free and premium rewards, and it's no different this time. Players will receive free CoD points from both the free and paid versions of the Battle Pass.

Here is the complete list of items that will be available with the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 Battle Pass:

Free rewards

Tier 1: Ball Turret Gunner - Killstreak

Ball Turret Gunner - Killstreak Tier 15: KG M40: Assault Rifle

KG M40: Assault Rifle Tier 21: Mechanic - Perk 3

Mechanic - Perk 3 Tier 24: Rare "Woodgrain" Shotgun Blueprint

Rare "Woodgrain" Shotgun Blueprint Tier 31: Whitley - LMG

Whitley - LMG Tier 39: Sticky Bomb - Lethal Equipment

Sticky Bomb - Lethal Equipment Tier 44: Armory - Perk 1

Battle pass rewards

Tier 0: New Operator — Anna Drake, Rare "Black Leaf" Constanze Müller Skin, Season Two XP Boost, 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

New Operator — Anna Drake, Rare "Black Leaf" Constanze Müller Skin, Season Two XP Boost, 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Tier 5: Epic "Dark Owl" Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Epic "Dark Owl" Sniper Rifle Blueprint Tier 30: "Vagabond" Lucas Operator Skin

"Vagabond" Lucas Operator Skin Tier 40: “Tourniquet” Halima Operator Skin

“Tourniquet” Halima Operator Skin Tier 59: Epic "Helvetia" Submachine Gun Blueprint

Epic "Helvetia" Submachine Gun Blueprint Tier 65: Legendary "Austrian Leather" Light Machine Gun Blueprint

Legendary "Austrian Leather" Light Machine Gun Blueprint Tier 90: New York Blues" Wade Operator Skin

New York Blues" Wade Operator Skin Tier 95: Legendary "Khepri's Curse" Light Machine Gun Blueprint

Battle pass bundle rewards

Instantly skip 25 tiers

All free and battle pass rewards

Legendary Bonus Skin for Wade Jackson

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2 will hit the shelves on February 14, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

