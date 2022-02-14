Call of Duty Warzone 2's first map is reportedly being set in the Atacama Desert

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is now officially in the making with Infinity Ward developing it, and there are already hints at what the game's battleland will be like.

Warzone 1 has been an overall success despite having several issues and negatives of its own. Common areas of concern have been limited graphical capacities, especially on consoles. With all these issues in mind, Activision will be releasing an all-new game in continuation of the first time, with a potential target date of 2023.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL BREAKING: NEW official Call of Duty 2022 details:



— Sequel to Modern Warfare 2019

— NEW ENGINE for MW2 and Warzone 2

— Game + New Warzone built together from ‘ground up’

— Warzone will be ‘Massive evolution of BR’

— ‘New Sandbox mode’



With a new game comes several new items, especially when Warzone 2 is being made on an all-new engine. Another title in the form of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is also slated for release, and it's believed widely that the two games will have many similarities at the start. If rumors are anything to go by, Warzone players will be taken to an all-new biome in Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Call of Duty Warzone 2's first map could be located in a desert

While there has been confirmation about the development of Call of Duty Warzone 2, everything else has stayed a secret. But thanks to reliable community leakers, fans can at least have a hint as to what will await them in the coming days.

Reliable leaker TheGhostofHope has been known in the community for leaks, most of which eventually turn out to be true. If his predictions about the first map of Call of Duty Warzone 2 turn out to be true, players will be battling it out in the desert. Hope put this out in a tweet from his handle but mentioned that this is an educated guess, and the final product might be entirely different.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Based on what I've seen behind the scenes and what I've been told I think the new map with Warzone 2 might take place here potentially in the Atacama Desert. This is not confirmed by me and is only speculation based on behind the scenes info. 🤔 Based on what I've seen behind the scenes and what I've been told I think the new map with Warzone 2 might take place here potentially in the Atacama Desert. This is not confirmed by me and is only speculation based on behind the scenes info. 🤔 https://t.co/2jW6JHVVyZ

"This is not confirmed by me and is only speculation based on behind-the-scenes info."

But the rumors were strengthened by the support of another leaker in the form of Hydra, who had earlier leaked details about season 2. He posted a cryptic tweet that simply said "sand," but the attached hashtag referred to what is believed to be the first map of Warzone 2.

At the time of writing, Infinity Ward has neither confirmed nor denied the speculation. But fans should always be careful about basing their opinions on rumors since they have been known to change. But one thing's for certain - many exciting things are coming up in the future for fans.

Edited by Shaheen Banu