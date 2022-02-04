Infinity Ward to take lead in actively developing future Call of Duty: Warzone content

New developments are afoot with future Call of Duty installments as Activision has announced that Infinity Ward Studios will take the lead in developing Warzone’s 2022 content.

In a new quarterly earnings press release, Activision opened up about Infinity Ward’s role in developing the franchise this year and how Raven Software will take a back seat for the time being.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.



Stay frosty. A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.Stay frosty.

When talking about the decision, Activations stated in the release:

“Development on this year’s premium and Warzone experiences is being led by Activision’s renowned Infinity Ward studio. The team is working on the most ambitious plan in franchise history, with industry-leading innovation and a broadly appealing franchise setting.”

While Raven Software has been overseeing Warzone since it was first released in 2020, this year’s content development will be led by the studio behind the highly successful Modern Warfare series.

Infinity Ward to replace Raven Software for future Call of Duty: Warzone content

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you!



ravensoftware.com/community/2022… With #Warzone Season 2 around the corner, we want to shed some light on how we design our Playlists!With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you! With #Warzone Season 2 around the corner, we want to shed some light on how we design our Playlists!With all the unique modes, and much more to come, we look forward to your continued feedback as we curate the best possible experiences for all of you!ravensoftware.com/community/2022…

The decision may have come on the back of the poor reception that Call of Duty titles have received in recent years. Vanguard was one of the most criticized by the community, and Warzone is not exactly doing too well when dealing with all the bugs and exploits introduced to the game via the Pacific update.

Activision further stated:

“Call of Duty net bookings on console and PC declined year-over-year in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower premium sales for Vanguard versus the year-ago title and lower engagement in Warzone™. Fourth-quarter in-game player investment on console and PC remained well above the level seen prior to the March 2020 launch of Warzone.”

Warzone and Vanguard’s plummeting popularity is what may have led to this decision. While Infinity Ward will lead the development of future content, Raven Software will still be involved with the production to some degree.

However, players will not know much about the type of changes Infinity Ward will bring to the battle royale before the end of 2022.

And with Warzone Season 2 expected to go live in a few days, it will be quite interesting to see all the developments hitting the game this year.

