Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is being developed by 11 studios, rumors surface

It is that time of year when the Call of Duty community starts building up anticipation for the upcoming COD title in November. Leaks about a Modern Warfare II title are already out and a popular industry insider has claimed that it is already in the alpha stage.

New reports are coming out that suggest multiple studios are lending their hands on the upcoming 2022 title. Big names like Demonware and High Moon Studios are collaborating with other regular COD studios.

Ralph @RalphsValve There are currently 10 Studios attached to developing Modern Warfare II



Ralph @RalphsValve There are currently 10 Studios attached to developing Modern Warfare II⁃ Demonware⁃ High Moon Studios ⁃ Toys for Bob⁃ Infinity Ward Austin, TX⁃ Infinity Ward Poland ⁃ Infinity Ward, LA⁃ Beenox ⁃ Activision⁃ Raven Software ⁃ Sledgehammer

Based on the leaker's posts on Twitter, the upcoming title will be “once-in-a-generation” experience for the community. With the recent difficulties that Vanguard and Warzone have faced, Activision has a long way to go to live up to the mark the franchise was once famous for.

Modern Warfare II might be make or break for the Call of Duty franchise

Modern Warfare 2019 had a love-hate relationship with the community. While many enjoyed the revamped campaign mode, multiplayer mechanics were criticized.

The introduction of Warzone made things equally exciting and complicated. While players appreciated a free title, the number of bugs and glitches ruined the experience for everyone.

Things are moving smoothly @SpecialistUnde1 Circumstances are different; it was earlier described to me as a "once-in-a-generation" title - hence why essentially every Activision Studio are assisting the games development.

Vanguard and Warzone have been in the spotlight ever since they were launched and it has been a really difficult time for the titles. Therefore, the upcoming 2022 might be a game changer for the billion dollar franchise.

Together with 10 other studios, it is a huge opportunity for Activision and its partner studios like Infinity Ward, Treyarch and Raven Software to redeem themselves from the ghosts of previous titles.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky According to Bloomberg, a Warzone 2 is in the works According to Bloomberg, a Warzone 2 is in the works https://t.co/rOr7txlw5M

Warzone 2 is also rumored to be coming in later this year or next as a standalone title. The Battle Royale title has received the most hate due to it being filled with glitches and bugs.

Furthermore, the treacherous number of hackers and cheaters on the platform do not add to the fun experience that the community expects when dropping down in Rebirth or Caldera.

November is the usual month for the launch of a new Call of Duty title and players will have to wait a while before the leaks on the issue get more concrete.

