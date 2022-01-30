Call of Duty Players want to pay for Warzone 2 to avoid cheaters

Since Microsoft took over Activision, Call of Duty (CoD): Warzone players' expectations for the franchise's future releases have gone up. The multi-billion dollar acquisition by Microsoft could lead to significant improvements down the line, with players expecting a sequel to CoD: Warzone to be released soon.

More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Users are already disappointed with the current state of the game, and the latest Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific hasn’t fully lived up to their expectations. The influence of cheaters and bugs continues to affect the players' overall experience.

Call of Duty Warzone players want a paid sequel to get cheaters barred

Rumors of Warzone 2 have been circulating for a while, and Activision might just wish to rejuvenate the franchise in order to regain the faith of its sizable player base. Many fans have suggested that the publisher should make Warzone 2 a paid title and not a free-to-play game. They hope this might help weed out some of the cheaters and offer a seamless gameplay experience as envisioned by the developers.

Many Warzone fans have expressed their opinions on Reddit regarding the poor gameplay experience and why Activision should make Warzone a pay-to-play title. Popular Redditor 7LyLa suggested that Warzone 2 needs to cost at least $60 as it would "instantly wipe out all the rage cheaters."

The Redditor added:

“I know a lot might be against this but free Warzone has been some of the worst experience ever in terms of dealing with cheaters making free accounts and getting banned and doing it over and over. If you can’t be like [Valorant] or Fortnite and secure the game, you have to make it costly to be enjoyable. [Those] who are foolish enough to pay and cheat will slowly get reported to overwatch and banned.”

Another CoD user commented:

“Honestly $20-40 would probably GREATLY reduce the number of cheaters."

Overall, there was a consensus that that if Activision puts a price tag on CoD Warzone 2, users will also expect a much-improved game.

