FaZe Clan's Call of Duty pros set new world record for Warzone Quads

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best Battle Royale games. The bar has been raised in Quads since a new Warzone Caldera world record was set. FaZe's Kris Lamberson, AKA Swagg, disclosed the unbelievable quantity of kills he and his colleagues managed to acquire during a game of Quads by tweeting a screenshot of the captured end-of-game leaderboard.

Caldera, a new area in Warzone Pacific, ushers in a new Call of Duty battle royale era. With FaZe's Swagg and numerous other elite players working together to break a kill record, a new world record appears to have been set.

A new world record has been set by Faze Clan's Call of Duty pros

On Warzone Pacific's Caldera map, Swagg, FaZe Booya, DiazBiffle, and SuperEV managed to drop a phenomenal 134-kill game. Swagg published the team's final kill totals, including no player with fewer than 33 kills.

Winning a game of Warzone is a considerable accomplishment, but it's just another day at the business for the pros. And that's why they should attempt to drop stylish 20, 30, and even 40-bombs during each game.

Many believe that the slate has been cleared for Warzone Pacific's tropical Caldera map after Verdansk saw its fair share of genuinely fun world records. As the meta evolves and players strive to find out the best strategy for the map, many new records are still relatively fresh.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season 2 delayed

More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Activision is postponing the next season of Call of Duty: Warzone by a few weeks to repair bugs. According to the publisher, the debut of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific season 2 has been moved from February 2 to February 14, an excellent day for a Warzone update.

Since the release of the new Caldera map and the addition of Vanguard weaponry in December, Warzone has been struggling. The game has experienced performance issues that were not evident on the previous map, particularly on consoles.

Some of the oddest difficulties are being tracked on Warzone's official Trello page, like a breakdown that can occur on Xbox if you push the home button too much and specific operator skins that make players invisible from a distance.

