Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 release dates announced

After delays due to bug fixes and gameplay tweaks, Call of Duty fans can finally rejoice at the announcement of the release dates of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. On January 19, the Call of Duty Twitter page sent out an official tweet that confirmed the release date for Season 2 of both games.

Although Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are developed by different studios, they usually receive updates simultaneously. They have been delayed simultaneously as well since the earlier release date of February 2 no longer stands.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 release dates confirmed

The release date for Season 2 of both games has been officially declared as February 14. Incidentally, it is also Valentine’s day which could be a nod to the long-term relationship that Activision plans on undertaking with Microsoft after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific have both been games that are beloved by the community but are subject to multiple bugs and glitches. In a new statement attached to the tweet, the Call of Duty team has pledged an ongoing commitment to improving the gameplay experience.

New Maps, Operators and Ranked Play expected in Season 2

With season 2 comes a plethora of new content that gamers were excitedly waiting for, such as new maps, operators and ranked play. There is also talk of releasing a new Attack on Titan bundle for fans of both Call of Duty and Attack on Titan.

There were complaints after the release of the last bundle that the Levi skin did not resemble the character much. The developers would hope to release a sequel to the first bundle that will be better received by the community.

Ranked Play also means that there will be more opportunities for players who want to explore the competitive side of Call of Duty and hone their skills to perfection. There is also speculation that there will be maps that are specifically directed towards competitive players and fine tuning the overall feel of World War II in the game.

Fans have been waiting for this DLC for a long time. As of now no further delays have been announced and February 14 looks to be the final date for the launch of season 2.

