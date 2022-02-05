3 major changes Call of Duty Warzone 2 players will want to see in the game

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is indeed a thing if rumours and reliable industry insiders are to be believed, and fans won't have to wait very long as well.

Based on the recent development of the investor meeting, there have been specific shifts related to decision making for Call of Duty Warzone 2. A significant change over the past will be the involvement of Infinity Ward. Since its inception, Warzone has been developed and managed by Raven Software, but the decision-makers are not too satisfied with their performances.

With Infinity Ward coming in, fans' expectations will be pretty high. Despite the recent trend of mixed releases, Call of Duty Modern Warfare can be considered a success. Several problems have plagued Warzone so far. Hence fans can't be blamed if they are hoping for some significant changes coming their way in Warzone 2.

Things Call of Duty Warzone 2 players will want the game to have

3) A fresh start

Based on reliable insider Tom Henderson, Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be a fresh start altogether. There could be a chance for players to get their stats carried over, but that's more or less it. For the players, a fresh start will also be a good thing.

While they will have to grind for the weapons and level them once more, it creates the opportunity for Warzone 1 and 2 to co-exist. If the game indeed turns out to be a fresh one, as rumours are, the content of the second game will be contrastingly different from that of the first.

2) A fresh engine

There's no harm in the engine on which Warzone 1 is built. A different studio working on the second instalment is also not a guarantee that they won't reuse the assets which have already been created. But if Warzone 2 is potentially released in 2023, Warzone would have completed a significant period.

If the two engines are still the same, there will be a problem. What looked and felt good in 2020 won't be the case in 2024. While the existing engine can be upgraded to match time needs, a new engine is always a better option.

One can understand the reuse of engines when it's the annual release of Call of Duty games. But in the case of Warzone, that period becomes a gap of 4 or even 5 years. So implementing a new engine becomes all the more important.

1) Optimised for next-generation consoles

Call of Duty Warzone's release wasn't too far apart from the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. Yet, the game to date isn't optimised for the next generation of consoles. There were hopes along the line that Activision, down the road, would put out an optimised version for the next generation of consoles.

KRNG 2Lucky @2LucKyLIVE Some of the console community is upset with latest rumors stating Warzone 2 will only be available for New Gen / PC



Its important to understand Old Gen is holding not only the game back but holding FOV coming to console. Not to mention a game can only hold so much content Some of the console community is upset with latest rumors stating Warzone 2 will only be available for New Gen / PCIts important to understand Old Gen is holding not only the game back but holding FOV coming to console. Not to mention a game can only hold so much content https://t.co/rlhrQRh3sk

With Warzone 2 well into the next generation of console cycles, it is hoped that the game will be optimised appropriately. Features like changing FOV are, to date, not available on console versions of the game. With proper optimisation, Call of Duty Warzone 2 players will hope for a better implementation.

