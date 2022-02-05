Infinity Ward teases the “new generation” of Call of Duty and return of Soap Mactavish

Infinity Ward has teased the new game officially on through its official Twitter account and has used the iconic “Stay frosty” quote. To the fans, the dialogue needs no introduction as it was used quite frequently by Captain Soap MacTavish.

The tweet also indicates that the game might see the return of the iconic character from the previous series who was a part of Task Force 141. However, this can only be confirmed after Activision officially decides to disclose this information.

Stay frosty. A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.Stay frosty.

After an underwhelming response from Call of Duty Vanguard’s release, the fan expectation has peaked after receiving reports on the next Modern Warfare game. The latest game will also be accompanied by Warzone 2, which is something also anticipated by the fans.

There are rumors that the latest iteration of the franchise will be a new generation and it will be exciting to see what it holds for the game.

A new beginning for the Call of Duty franchise in 2022

After massive success with Call of Duty Modern Warfare’s reboot in 2019, the game is reportedly making a return with a sequel. The new part was clearly anticipated after with the cliffhanger featuring Task Force 141.

As for the name, the game is going to be dubbed Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, whose development is in the hands of Infinity Ward and is set to arrive in 2022. The new game’s story will continue Modern Warfare reboot’s storyline and will also feature fan-favorite Captain Price.

For a long time, the previous Modern Warfare series has remained in the hearts of fans for its amazing story and unforgettable characters. Following the reboot, the game has managed to maintain the same energy as previous Modern Warfare, along with iconic characters like Captain Price and some of the new ones too.

As much as fans are eager to get their hands on the game soon, they won’t be able to do so, as the game is expected to be coming in the fourth quarter of the year. Additionally, the game will arrive on PC, and on PlayStation, despite Microsoft’s ownership of Activision.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan