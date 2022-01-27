Call of Duty Warzone 2: Dates, available platforms and probable content

Much to the delight of PlayStation fans worldwide, the next set of Call of Duty titles will not be Xbox exclusives anytime soon, with three games reportedly slated for release in the next 2 years.

Since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, there have been many debates and discussions about whether Call of Duty would stay on PlayStation. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has reassured fans that all existing contracts will be honored and a recent report has further galvanized the claims.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.

According to the report, there are three Call of Duty games that will see releases over the next two years. Fortunately, all three games are planned to be launched on PlayStation as well and one of them will likely be the highly anticipated Call of Duty Warzone 2. This news has certainly created a flurry of further speculation, greatly exciting the Call of Duty community.

All known details about Call of Duty Warzone 2

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier broke the news on his official Twitter account about three potential upcoming titles. Among them, the most obvious name is Call of Duty Modern Warfare II which was scheduled to appear at the end of 2022. However, the major news has been the unofficial confirmation of Warzone 2.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEW: Activision is committed to releasing at least the next three Call of Duty games on PlayStation even after the Xbox acquisition, according to people familiar with the deal. That's COD2022, COD2023, and Warzone 2 (in 2023). After that, it's hazier bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Warzone 2 release dates

While there has been no exact ETA, Call of Duty Warzone 2 is scheduled for release on 2023. The exact time phase has not yet been declared. Considering Warzone's release in March, there is a good chance that Warzone 2 will be released in the first quarter of next year.

It's to be noted that Call of Duty releases, in recent years, have traditionally been in the month of November. However, this November window is usually reserved for premium releases like Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard.

Major Changes

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2.



Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc.



A completely new game for the better hardware. Warzone 2 is literally that... Warzone 2.Current gen and PC only... No past weapon integrations etc. A completely new game for the better hardware.

Although there has not been any confirmed news, it's quite certain that Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be built on a fresh engine. Reliable insider Tom Henderson has already hinted that there would be no weapons integration from past titles. It is expected to be a clean slate and players will have to start from ground zero once again.

Maps and guns

If Warzone 2 does release in 2023, it will be after the release of Modern Warfare II. Like Warzone, the second battle royale installment is expected to start off with maps and weapons from Modern Warfare II. Till date, Warzone has had content from three releases, Modern Warfare, Vanguard, and Black Ops Cold War. A similar pattern could follow for Warzone 2 as well with future releases of 2023 and 2024.

Platforms

Call of Duty Warzone 2 will be out on PlayStation and will only be available on current-gen consoles and PCs. The second installment could also become the first Warzone game in the series to receive upgrades and integrations for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

