New report shows that Call of Duty: Warzone is more popular on consoles than on PCs

Games like Call of Duty: Warzone are flexible as it has been available on all platforms since the first day of their release. Recently, certain reports have revealed that the game is more popular on consoles than on PCs.

The new season is almost on the verge of its release, and this new report might spice things up even more. Warzone has always been a cross-platform title, and that is one of the most notable features of the game by the community.

Call of Duty: Warzone is played more on consoles than on PCs, according to new data

The free Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty has attracted a lot of fans since its inception in 2020. The game can be played via both controllers, mouse, and keyboard. As a result, it is pretty popular among both platforms (consoles and PC).

However, a new report by CharlieIntel has shown that consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox) have a larger player base when compared to their PC counterparts.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL What platform do you play Call of Duty on? What platform do you play Call of Duty on?

According to the report, 42.1% of the total player base is on the PlayStation platform. 25.6% of players are on the Xbox platform, while the PC platform comprises 28.4% of the player base. The mobile platform has a mere 3.9% of players.

With the information from the report, it can be said that almost 70% of players play Call of Duty: Warzone on consoles. That is quite a contrast compared to the percentage of player base representing the PC platform.

Another tweet from ModernWarzone showed similar results.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Which platform do you play Warzone on? Which platform do you play Warzone on?

According to ModernWarzone's pole, 40% of players are from PlayStation, 29.3% are from Xbox, and 30.7% are from the PC platform.

If these polls are analyzed, it can be said that most players prefer to play the game via controllers instead of a mouse and keyboard. Some hardcore and professional players might like to play the game on higher frames and field of view. However, the game's player base varies age-wise, and results from these polls are well justified.

The new season of Call of Duty: Warzone will be released on February 14, 2022, and will bring a lot of unique content for the players to enjoy.

