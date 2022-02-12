Activision officially announces Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 for 2022, developed by Infinity Ward

After numerous leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming Call of Duty titles, Activision has officially confirmed Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 in a recent Community Update.

The first-person military shooter franchise, Call of Duty, has garnered millions of fans over the years. The game presents the players with engaging gunplay and a satisfying multiplayer experience set across different periods.

While the series felt a bit stale after numerous uninspired iterations developed by Infinity Ward, 2019’s Modern Warfare brought new life to the franchise. Set on a brand new engine, the title got terrific features such as gunsmith mode, along with a dark and compelling narrative.

After numerous leaks, Activision has officially confirmed that this year’s title will be a follow-up to Modern Warfare, which according to the leaks, is Modern Warfare II.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 will bring a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode

While 2019’s Modern Warfare was undoubtedly one of the best titles of the franchise, Warzone, which was initially introduced as a free-to-play battle royale mode, has grown to be one of the most popular titles. The satisfying “call-of-duty” gunplay paired with the free-to-play aspect has paved the way for Warzone to become a full-fledged title.

After Modern Warfare, Warzone also received integration with 2020’s Black Ops Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard, where the weapons and operators from the mainline title made their way to the battle royale game.

Aside from confirming this year’s Call of Duty as a follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, Activision also confirmed the rumors that a brand new Warzone experience is also coming alongside the title.

Development on both the new Call of Duty and the Warzone experience is being led by Infinity Ward. A brand new engine powers both the titles and is designed together from the ground up. While details regarding the titles are scarce, Activison described Warzone 2 as,

Expect a massive evolution of Battle Royale with all-new playspace and a new sandbox mode

One of the few questions left unanswered by Activision is whether this will be exclusive to the latest consoles, i.e., Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, or will both the titles be available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well.

While the release window for both titles remains unconfirmed, Activision might target an earlier release window than the norm if leaks are to be believed.

