Call of Duty Modern Warfare II might opt into subscription service with an overhauled menu design

Activision’s first-person annualized military shooter franchise has garnered a massive fanbase over the last two decades with its multiple yearly iterations. According to various reliable insiders, the next iteration of the franchise is Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, which will build upon the 2019 title.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II leak showcases major menu redesign with rumors of a subscription service

While the Call of Duty series has taken place across different settings, from the Second World War to a distinct future amongst the planets, its most famous iterations have arguably been the Modern Warfare subseries, which ran from 2007 to 2011.

In 2019, Infinity Ward rebooted the subseries with a new cast of characters and a darker storyline with the title being highly praised for its interpretation of modern-day warfare. According to multiple sources, the next title of the series is a follow-up to the 2019 title, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, set for release in 2022. However, according to recent leaks, the title will bring a significant menu overhaul, as well as a potential subscription service.

⁃ Content Discovery & Library/Store re-architecture Infinity Ward plans to facilitate, and entirely rework, Call of Duty’s UI/UX System’s; “A major redesign and rebrand” ⁃ Launching Call of Duty’s first Subscription Scheme ⁃ Introduce Mobile Application, in Concept⁃ Content Discovery & Library/Store re-architecture https://t.co/rwmZ13iZhS

Currently, the four active titles of Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare are displayed together in vertical slides. However, with new titles coming every year, this could end up crowded pretty soon.

Current menu with Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare (Image by Activision)

The menu redesign was first hinted at by RalphsValve over on Twitter. He stated that the UI/UX system will be bringing “A major redesign and rebrand.” He also mentioned the launching of Call of Duty’s first subscription scheme, introducing a mobile application, which is still in concept, as well as Content Discovery & Library/Store re-architecture.

Recently, Hydra9114 has revealed the first look at the potential menu redesign for Modern Warfare II and other future titles. The newly leaked menu showcases Modern Warfare II, Vanguard, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War in a tabular style menu. There also seem to be sections depicting: Play, Soldier, Social, Challenges, Battle Pass, and Store at the top. Unfortunately, there is currently no information on what the subscription scheme could look like.

Of course it should be mentioned that the new menu redesign has not been officially confirmed as of yet, but if it does end up being true, it would certainly be ushering in a new generation of the franchise.

