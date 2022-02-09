Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces three new operators of the S.O.T.F Yeti faction

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two brings a slew of new content to the title, including three new operators.

Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest iteration of the iconic first-person military shooter series, takes the franchise back to its Second World War-era roots, with period-specific weapons and a vast selection of diverse maps.

With the launch of Season One, the game was integrated with Call of Duty Warzone, where all the weapons and operators were carried over.

With the launch of Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two, three new operators will be introduced in Vanguard and Warzone.

Anna Drake, Thomas Bolt and Gustavo Dos Santos: New operators of Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two introduces three new operators: Anna Drake, Thomas Bolt, and Gustavo Dos Santos. All three of the operators are part of the Special Operations Task Force (S.O.T.F) Yeti faction.

All three operators will be unlockable throughout the season and playable in Vanguard and Warzone. The in-game descriptions of the operators are as follows.

1) Anna Drake - S.O.T.F Yeti

(Image by Activision)

This soldier takes justice into her own hands. Anna fights for vengeance and plans to release her fury on those who murdered all she loved. She protects the vulnerable, taking on their trauma to fuel and direct her rage.

Her expertise in the Alps is built on years of hunting and defending her people, making her a prime leader for Butcher’s latest task force.

2) Thomas Bolt - S.O.T.F Yeti

(Image by Activision)

He would rather live in the past than the present and insist that everyone else do the same. Thomas Bolt is a strict man with a passion for following the rules and serving his country.

He believes he’s fighting for a better world, and underneath his hard exterior, he has promised himself he’ll finally get married after the war. A true gunner who saw action in both World Wars, Thomas is not afraid to dig his heels into the harsh winter ground and rid the world of evil one last time.

3) Gustavo Dos Santos - S.O.T.F Yeti

(Image by Activision)

After receiving confidential intelligence about Germany’s plans for Brazil from members of the resistance, Gustavo returned home to protect his family and deliver this intelligence. He was then immediately conscripted into the Brazilian Expeditionary Force — “the Smoking Cobras” — leading his unit in taking Monte Castello and breaking the last German line in Northern Italy.

As part of Task Force Yeti, Gustavo is unafraid to engage up close, with his preferred weapon being an SMG he grew attached to while performing his World War II heroics.

Also Read Article Continues below

Call of Duty Vanguard Season Two launches February 14, 2022. The title is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar