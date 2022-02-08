Call of Duty: Vanguard Season Two brings Ranked Play, new Multiplayer Maps, and Battle Pass rewards 

Call of Duty: Vanguard season two will finally be bringing the much-desired Ranked Play to the shooter’s multiplayer.

This feature has been something that the community has been looking for, ever since the launch of the game, and the new competitive system will finally look to go live with the new season.

While Vanguard receiving Ranked Play is indeed the biggest highlight of season two, there will also be two other noticeable updates that the shooter will be getting next week.

Vanguard will receive two new Multiplayer maps, along with two new Free Perks in the Battle Pass. Call of Duty developers are looking to go all out this time around, and both Vanguard, as well as Warzone, will be seeing an extensive number of new features getting added to their game files.

Call of Duty: Vanguard to finally get a Ranked Play system

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Call of Duty #Vanguard is reportedly set to receive Ground War as a new game mode in Season 2. Call of Duty #Vanguard is reportedly set to receive Ground War as a new game mode in Season 2.

Vanguard’s upcoming Rank Play will be dropping with the 2022 Call of Duty League season, hence the professionals, as well as the casual players, will be able to enjoy the competitive system at the same time.

However, it will be the Ranked Play Beta that will be kicking off next week, as developers will be subjecting the mode through extensive tests before officially launching it.

The competitive mode will feature league-approved rules and have a Skill Rating system along with other rewards.

Along with Ranked Play, there will be two more maps of Casablanca and Gondola, which will be added to Call of Duty: Vanguard. The two will be midsized arenas, which will also be a part of Ranked Play.

Additionally, two new free Perks are also on the cards, “Ball Turret Gunner — Killstreak” and “Sticky Bomb— Lethal Equipment.” They will be a part of the season two Battle Pass. But apart from the perks, players can look forward to a lot of additional multiplayer content as well.

This is all the information that Treyarch has provided fans for now on the upcoming season, however, they will be revealing a lot more on the new competitive system in a dedicated Ranked Play Roundtable broadcast.

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from the broadcast, more information will also be available on the Call of Duty League and Treyarch blog on February 11, 2022, during the pre-match show.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan