Call of Duty: Vanguard light machine guns ranked

Activision's Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest first-person military shooter and the 18th installment in the overall COD series. Alongside the multiplayer, its story mode brings back the theme of the Second World War.

The weapons featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard are also from that timeline, sautéd with a modern touch in the form of perks. Assault rifles, submachine guns (SMGs), light machine guns (LMGs), and more are some of the most preferred weapons in this game.

Ranking LMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard from worst to best

There are a total of four LMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard and they are ranked in the order of worst to best below:

Bren

Type 11

MG42

DP27

4) Bren

Bren is ranked last on the Call of Duty: Vanguard LMG list because of its rate of fire. It does manage to provide good damage and accuracy but gets ditched for its pathetic rate of fire. The feature above is pretty important in games like COD and Bren fails to provide that.

Apart from that, it also has low mobility and even worse recoil control. This LMG should be avoided at any cost until the developers of Sledgehammer Games buff it up in the future.

3) Type 11

After Bren, Type 11 LMG was also released when Call of Duty: Vanguard was launched. It marked its return after Call of Duty: World at War and players can unlock the weapon after reaching level 37.

With proper attachments, it can provide some serious competition to some of the best assault rifles in the game. It has a relatively high firerate and has great mobility.

2) MG42

Maschinengewehr 42 or MG42 is one of the best LMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Made in Germany, this weapon provides some serious damage to the enemies as it has a pretty high rate of fire. It's currently the second-best LMG in the game.

The only con of the MG42 LMG is that the player's mobility gets reduced when they use it. However, after attaching some enhancements, the mobility can be improved.

1) DP27

DP27 is the best LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It has the best mobility among all other LMGs in the game (comparable to assault rifles and SMGs). It also manages to deal some serious damage when compared to other weapons.

This weapon can be unlocked at Level 12 and has been available since launch. Players can easily go on a killing spree when equipped with the perfect loadout as the firerate and recoil control increase.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen