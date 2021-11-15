5 best Assault Rifles (ARs) in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked

Call of Duty Vanguard takes the whole franchise back to its roots with a World War 2 setting. All the weaponry and other features are based on that era to give players a raw feeling.

Many weapons classes, including Assault Rifles from the WW2 era, have been featured in Call of Duty Vanguard. ARs are mostly known for their one definitive feature: usable at every range. This weapon category is primarily suitable for anyone who likes to go into gunfights with some heavy gunpowder.

What is the most potent Assualt Rifle in COD Vanguard?

5) AS-44

The AS-44 inspect menu (Image via COD Vanguard)

This weapon can efficiently deal the player in front of the iron sight with colossal damage. However, it also comes with the downside of having lousy precision and speed altogether.

4) NZ-41

The NZ-41 inspect menu (Image via COD Vanguard)

Even though the gun has a heavy damaging potential, its high recoil makes it a bit unusable. This firearm can be seemingly controlled by burst fires; however, doing so makes it hectic to use.

3) BAR

The BAR inspect menu (Image via COD Vanguard)

BAR’s slow rate of fire might have people consider it a DMR (Designated Marksman Rifle), but that would be a lie. With a good gunsmith loadout setup, this weapon can be a nemesis to foes but with a slow rate of fire.

2) VOLK

The VOLK inspect menu (Image via COD Vanguard)

VOLK’s quick rate of fire almost makes it look like an SMG (Sub-Machine Gun), and it also has a magazine size of 30. Having a big magazine means it can last longer than other guns and take on multiple enemies in one go.

1) STG44

The STG44 inspect menu (Image via COD Vanguard)

This assault rifle has been featured in the previous Call of Duty Games with WW2 settings. Currently, the STG44 has earned the title of being the best Assault Rifle in the game because of its low recoil combined with low TTK (Time To Kill), thanks to its fire rate.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

