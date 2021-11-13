5 best STG classes in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked

Call of Duty Vanguard, with the theme of WWII, takes the franchise back to its roots. Most of the guns featured in the game are from the same period with raw gunplay and tons of recoil.
One of the most powerful guns in Call of Duty Vanguard is the STG44. This assault rifle is one of those guns that are available in the early part of the game. Although players have easy access to this gun, it can shred opponents at medium range to long ranges.
This gun has multiple potential classes and loadouts, making it a beast for different scenarios, including ranked. Let’s have a look at some of the classes for STG44.
Five best STG classes in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked
Along with Call of Duty Vanguard, STG44 has been featured in previous CoD titles as well. Despite being available at an early stage, this is one of the best assault rifles in the game. It serves its purpose in both long and medium-range combat. If players want to customize it with different loadouts, they have that option as well, including cosmetics like charms and camos.
There are multiple potential loadout combinations for STG44 that can be deadly for multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
Some of the best class setups for STG44 in Call of Duty Vanguard are given below:
Class Setup 1:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Underbarrel: M3 Read Grip
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Stock: Konstanz Tactical
- Ammo: Frangible
- Proficiency: Pressure
- Kit: Surplus
Class Setup 2:
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 0SB
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Subsonic
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Stock: Konstanz Tactical
- Kit: Surplus
- Proficiency: Vital
Class Setup 3:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding
- Barrel: Krausnick 220mm Rapid
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Rounds
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Kit: Fully Loaded
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
Class Setup 4:
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Zeiss G16 2.5X
- Stock: VDD 27 Precision
- Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Class Setup 5:
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B
- Optic: MK 3 Sunfilter
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Frangible
- Rear Grip: Leather Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fully Loaded