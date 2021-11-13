5 best STG classes in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked

Call of Duty Vanguard, with the theme of WWII, takes the franchise back to its roots. Most of the guns featured in the game are from the same period with raw gunplay and tons of recoil.

One of the most powerful guns in Call of Duty Vanguard is the STG44. This assault rifle is one of those guns that are available in the early part of the game. Although players have easy access to this gun, it can shred opponents at medium range to long ranges.

This gun has multiple potential classes and loadouts, making it a beast for different scenarios, including ranked. Let’s have a look at some of the classes for STG44.

Five best STG classes in Call of Duty Vanguard ranked

Along with Call of Duty Vanguard, STG44 has been featured in previous CoD titles as well. Despite being available at an early stage, this is one of the best assault rifles in the game. It serves its purpose in both long and medium-range combat. If players want to customize it with different loadouts, they have that option as well, including cosmetics like charms and camos.

Doritos @Doritos Doritos @Doritos Nothing says, "Vanguard is here!" more than facing off against your friends. Help us get more likes than @MountainDew ’s tweet in 24 hours and we'll drop a code to get our charm. Nothing says, "Vanguard is here!" more than facing off against your friends. Help us get more likes than @MountainDew’s tweet in 24 hours and we'll drop a code to get our charm. https://t.co/K2rohpcoAy .@mountaindew won this battle, but we'll win the war. They decided we could share this code for Crunchy's Comet charm with you anyway: 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY twitter.com/Doritos/status… .@mountaindew won this battle, but we'll win the war. They decided we could share this code for Crunchy's Comet charm with you anyway: 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY twitter.com/Doritos/status…

There are multiple potential loadout combinations for STG44 that can be deadly for multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Some of the best class setups for STG44 in Call of Duty Vanguard are given below:

Class Setup 1:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Underbarrel: M3 Read Grip

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Ammo: Frangible

Proficiency: Pressure

Kit: Surplus

Class Setup 2:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760MM 0SB

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: .30 Russian Short Round Mags

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Optic: Slate Reflector

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Konstanz Tactical

Kit: Surplus

Proficiency: Vital

Class Setup 3:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Stock: Krausnick S11S Folding

Barrel: Krausnick 220mm Rapid

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 30 Rounds

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Kit: Fully Loaded

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Class Setup 4:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

Optic: Zeiss G16 2.5X

Stock: VDD 27 Precision

Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

Class Setup 5:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: VDD 760MM 05B

Optic: MK 3 Sunfilter

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Frangible

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fully Loaded

Edited by Yasho Amonkar