How to get red clan tag in Call of Duty Vanguard?

Tags have featured in Call of Duty games for some time now and are present in Call of Duty Vanguard as well. Players can use their clan names or their short forms in tags. However, they have now begun to play as in-game developers.

Some of them are using developer team prefixes before editing their clan tags and getting red and pink tags. In this article, we look at the steps players have to follow to get the red clan tag in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Steps to get red clan tag in Call of Duty Vanguard

Players’ clan tags are visible when they enter a multiplayer match in Call of Duty Vanguard. With some easy steps, they can now incorporate developer tags into their own in-game names. The process is given below:

Start Call of Duty: Vanguard

Go to the Multiplayer mode

Navigate to Barracks

Go to Customization, then Clan Tag, then Custom

For the Sledgehammer Games logo clan tag, players need to Input “SHG”

For the Infinity Ward red clan tag, players need to Input “IW”

For the Raven Software red clan tag, players need to Input “RVN”

Using developer tags in the game can be a good way of showing support to their favorite game and its developers. The red clan tags also add a unique style to their names and make them stand out from the rest of the players in the lobby.

However, it should be kept in mind that misuse of these tags can lead to bans by the same developers. We recommend that players use these tags for the purpose of fun only. Also, should the developers patch this feature in future updates, it won't be possible for players to use colored tags in their names anymore.

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest installment in the highly popular first-person military shooter series. The game takes the franchise back to the WWII era and brings back a lot of fan-favorite guns and maps.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The game was released worldwide on November 5 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee