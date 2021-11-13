How to claim Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms in Call of Duty Vanguard

Collaborations have been a thing in this long-running first-person military shooter series lately and it’s no different in Call of Duty Vanguard. This time, the franchise teamed up with Doritos and Mountain Dew to bring two new charms for players to claim.

Call of Duty Vanguard is allowing players to claim the Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms from their official Twitter handles. Two universal codes are reserved on each of the Twitter handles of Mountain Dew and Doritos for every player to claim.

Let’s have a look at the process of claiming these free charms.

Steps to claim Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms in Call of Duty Vanguard

To claim the Crunchy’s Comet charm in Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to follow these steps:

Go to http://callofduty.com/redeem

Click on “Enter Code”

Sign up/log in to the respective Activision account

Enter the code - 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY

Restart the game after redeeming to see the new Crunchy’s Comet charm.

Doritos @Doritos Doritos @Doritos Nothing says, "Vanguard is here!" more than facing off against your friends. Help us get more likes than @MountainDew ’s tweet in 24 hours and we'll drop a code to get our charm. Nothing says, "Vanguard is here!" more than facing off against your friends. Help us get more likes than @MountainDew’s tweet in 24 hours and we'll drop a code to get our charm. https://t.co/K2rohpcoAy .@mountaindew won this battle, but we'll win the war. They decided we could share this code for Crunchy's Comet charm with you anyway: 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY twitter.com/Doritos/status… .@mountaindew won this battle, but we'll win the war. They decided we could share this code for Crunchy's Comet charm with you anyway: 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY twitter.com/Doritos/status…

To claim the Hang On Back There charm in Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to follow these steps:

Go to http://callofduty.com/redeem

Click on “Enter Code”

Sign up/log in to the respective Activision account

Enter the code - G15C-G7F1Z-KNVJ

Restart the game after redeeming to see the new Hang On Back There charm.

Mountain Dew® @MountainDew



We’re teaming up with our pals



Want to get ours first? Just help us get more likes on this tweet in 24 hours! Want a bonus Dew weapons charm for @CallofDuty ? ✅We’re teaming up with our pals @Doritos again this year for two awesome charms.Want to get ours first? Just help us get more likes on this tweet in 24 hours! Want a bonus Dew weapons charm for @CallofDuty? ✅ We’re teaming up with our pals @Doritos again this year for two awesome charms. Want to get ours first? Just help us get more likes on this tweet in 24 hours! https://t.co/QtywoheC3a

After restarting Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to go to multiplayer mode. A specific class needs to be clicked on the Loadouts screen. Under customizations, players would be able to see the “Charms” option. The Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms can be applied to weapons from there. These charms can be used in Zombie mode as well.

Apart from this, Mountain Dew and Doritos are also offering Double XP codes when some of their specific products are bought. These XP codes will further help in leveling up in Call of Duty Vanguard.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by R. Elahi