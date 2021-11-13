How to claim Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms in Call of Duty Vanguard

Collaborations have been a thing in this long-running first-person military shooter series lately and it’s no different in Call of Duty Vanguard. This time, the franchise teamed up with Doritos and Mountain Dew to bring two new charms for players to claim.
Call of Duty Vanguard is allowing players to claim the Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms from their official Twitter handles. Two universal codes are reserved on each of the Twitter handles of Mountain Dew and Doritos for every player to claim.
Let’s have a look at the process of claiming these free charms.
Steps to claim Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms in Call of Duty Vanguard
To claim the Crunchy’s Comet charm in Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to follow these steps:
- Go to http://callofduty.com/redeem
- Click on “Enter Code”
- Sign up/log in to the respective Activision account
- Enter the code - 1CJ5-ZL6N8-FGFY
- Restart the game after redeeming to see the new Crunchy’s Comet charm.
To claim the Hang On Back There charm in Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to follow these steps:
- Go to http://callofduty.com/redeem
- Click on “Enter Code”
- Sign up/log in to the respective Activision account
- Enter the code - G15C-G7F1Z-KNVJ
- Restart the game after redeeming to see the new Hang On Back There charm.
After restarting Call of Duty Vanguard, players need to go to multiplayer mode. A specific class needs to be clicked on the Loadouts screen. Under customizations, players would be able to see the “Charms” option. The Crunchy’s Comet and Hang On Back There charms can be applied to weapons from there. These charms can be used in Zombie mode as well.
Apart from this, Mountain Dew and Doritos are also offering Double XP codes when some of their specific products are bought. These XP codes will further help in leveling up in Call of Duty Vanguard.
Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.