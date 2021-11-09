Best M1928 class in Call of Duty: Vanguard Loadout - Attachments, perks, and more

Since Call of Duty: Vanguard has taken the franchise back to the Second World War era, the M1928 submachine gun has also made a comeback. Last featured in Call of Duty: World War II, this SMG packs a serious punch and can shred down enemies in an instant.

The most important aspect of SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard is speed. In this article, some of the best attachments for the M1928 will be discussed, that can result in gaining the best outcome.

Historically, SMGs have always been a preference among players because of their good fire rate and decent damage, and it’s no different in Call of Duty: Vanguard. When equipped with proper loadouts, these guns tend to be deadly in medium to close-range combat.

M1928 class in Call of Duty: Vanguard Loadout explained - How can players get the best performance possible?

When it comes to M1928, players have to select the best loadout to maintain the perfect balance of speed and damage. Call of Duty: Vanguard has a fast time-to-kill (TTK), and players need to improve their agility to win gunfights.

From optical attachments to perks, here’s all the necessary information about M1928 in Call of Duty: Vanguard -

Best M1928 Vanguard loadout:

Attachments

Muzzle: Gutts Compensator

Gutts Compensator Barrel: Chariot 2.5” Rapid

Chariot 2.5” Rapid Optic: Spitfire MK.3 Reflector

Spitfire MK.3 Reflector Stock: CGC S Adjustable

CGC S Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Handstop

M1941 Handstop Magazine: .45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags

.45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: Quick

The Gutts Compensator helps in recoil control, while Chariot 2.5” Rapid increases the fire-rate quite significantly. Optic is mostly personal preference, but the Spitfire MK.3 Reflector was chosen to keep things simple.

The CGC S Adjustable stock helps in improving movement and the M1941 Handstop improves overall accuracy. Lengthened ammo will hit opponents quicker than usual while the .45 ACP 30 Round Fast Mags will reduce reload speed. Fabric Grip also improves the mobility of the player.

Perks, equipment, & field upgrade

Lightweight Perk significantly increases movement speed (Screenshot via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Perk 1: Ghost

Ghost Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Lightweight

Lightweight Secondary: Ratt

Ratt Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: Armor

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Keeping the MK2 Frag Grenade will come in handy to get out of tricky situations and the Stim will heal instantly after a gunfight. 'Keeping Lightweight' as a perk will allow the player to move swiftly across the map.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan