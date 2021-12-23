Ranking submachine guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision’s Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest entry into the COD series, featuring a great World War II campaign alongside multiplayer modes. The weapons in the game belong to the timeline shown in the game and perfectly blend with its theme.

Every type of weapon is present in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Starting with assault rifles to snipers, the list is endless. Every gun has a touch of modernness to it as it has incorporated the mechanism of perks and loadouts (similar to 2019’s Modern Warfare). This article, however, will rank the submachine guns or SMGs in the game from worst to best.

Five SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked from worst to best

Sten

Owen Gun

Type 100

MP40

PPSh-41

5) Sten

Sten is the worst weapon in the entire Call of Duty: Vanguard SMG lot. It is most effective in close-quarter combat and has a stellar amount of recoil. The gun kick can be improved with certain attachments, but the outcome will not bring much of a change. It will, in turn, take more time to kill enemies as the Aim Down Sight or ADS will take longer than usual.

4) Owen Gun

The Owen Gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard is somewhat better than Sten. The fire rate is slower but has better accuracy than most SMGs in the game. It is not at all appropriate for close-range combat but does good damage at long-range when attached with specific enhancements.

3) Type 100

The Type 100 is one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It offers great accuracy but comes at the cost of lesser damage. It's not a typical SMG where the player just runs and guns. Instead, it needs steadiness for landing proper shots. It is ideal for short to medium-range gunfights, and with appropriate attachments, it even has the potential to kill enemies with just two bullets!

2) MP40

MP40 has been one of the most overpowered SMGs in most COD games, and it's no different in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It has little to no recoil and deals great damage because of its low ADS time. With certain enhancements, the reload speed, bullet velocity, and damage dealt can increase, further making it a lethal weapon.

1) PPSh-41

The PPSh-41 is considered one of the most "broken" SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It has a great fire rate but is pretty difficult to control for the recoil it comes with. Once the weapon gets attached to specific strengthening gear, it starts to kill enemies in an instant. Players should focus on improving the gun's recoil control and bullet velocity as it's a perfect choice for close to medium range combat.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar