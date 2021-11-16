The best Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Type 100 can easily become the strongest submachine gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard with the right loadout.

As it stands, the Type 100 is underrated, but overpowered. Many Call of Duty: Vanguard players don't know much about its strengths at this point, instead opting for the popular MP40 or PPSh-41 choices.

If you want to feel true power in the form of an SMG in your hands, however, you need to put together this absolutely broken Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Hurry before the attachments get patched.

Call of Duty: Vanguard - Best loadout for Type 100

A look at the Type 100 in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The Type 100 can kill with just two shots in Call of Duty: Vanguard. There is one attachment that stands out, and when selected with the others in its best loadout, the Type 100 goes from middle of the road to top of the mountain.

Players can use this loadout to get the best out of their Type 100:

Muzzle : M1929 Silencer

: M1929 Silencer Barrel : Warubachi 134MM Rapid

: Warubachi 134MM Rapid Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Warubachi Skeletal

: Warubachi Skeletal Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags

: .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

Start with the magazine attachment. The .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags increases the damage, overall range, bullet velocity, and bullet penetration of the Type 100.

That is what makes the Type 100 so deadly in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Follow that up with the Vital proficiency. Vital increases the size of critical-hit areas on your opponents.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone The 2 shot Type 100 in #Vanguard . Just have to hit 2 chest shots, no headshot required. The 2 shot Type 100 in #Vanguard. Just have to hit 2 chest shots, no headshot required. https://t.co/7qYnJ2VOS0

These two attachments make the Type 100 a killing machine. Two shots to the chest with these in the loadout will drop your enemies before they even know that hit them.

Everything else is just icing on the cake at this point. The silencer muzzle quiets the weapon and helps with recoil. Recoil can be a problem if you don't land those two shots needed to kill.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The barrel, stock, underbarrel, and rear grip all work to keep the Type 100 balanced in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It makes sure there aren't too many hits to its mobility and control.

Edited by R. Elahi