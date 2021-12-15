5 best PPSh classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the franchise goes back to its roots, exploring the events of the Second World War. This brings back an arsenal from that timeline, which proved to be quite useful in its multiplayer and the Battle Royale mode, Warzone.

Out of all the weapons featured in the game, PPSh-41 is the perfect choice for players who are aggressive and love to get engaged in close-range combat. Initially, it used to have a good amount of recoil, but it does prove to be quite powerful after using certain attachments. Players who can master this weapon will get rewarded heavily since it has a great rate of fire and can kill enemies in seconds.

Take a look at some of the best classes for this weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Some of the best PPSh classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

An SMG like the PPSh-41 is best suited for contesting opponents at close quarters. Players who have a run-and-gun playstyle in Call of Duty: Vanguard will choose this weapon. It has a good fire rate but comes at the cost of good recoil.

A look at the PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The recoil can be easily controlled with certain attachments, making the PPSh-41 a deadly weapon.

Setup #1

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Barrel : Zac 300MM

: Zac 300MM Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags

: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Empress Custom

: Empress Custom Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Nerves Of Steel

: Nerves Of Steel Kit: Fully Loaded

Setup #2

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Barrel : Empress 140mm Rapid

: Empress 140mm Rapid Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62mm Gorenko Rounds

: 7.62mm Gorenko Rounds Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Empress Custom

: Empress Custom Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Quick

Setup #3

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Empress 140mm Rapid

: Empress 140mm Rapid Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Empress Custom

: Empress Custom Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Fully Loaded

Setup #4

Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Barrel : ZAC 300mm

: ZAC 300mm Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Rear Grip : Granular Grip

: Granular Grip Stock : Kovalevskaya Skeletal

: Kovalevskaya Skeletal Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Fleet

: Fleet Kit: Quick

Setup #5 (For Warzone)

Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Empress 140mm Rapid

: Empress 140mm Rapid Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags

: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags Rear Grip : Fabric Rear Grip

: Fabric Rear Grip Ammo Type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Proficiency : Steady

: Steady Kit: Quick

The first four setups are best suited for the multiplayer mode, whereas the fifth setup will be applicable for Warzone.

The best perks for PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer are - Ghost, Radar, and Overkill. Warzone players may use EOD, Overkill, or Combat Scout.

