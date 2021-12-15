5 best PPSh classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the franchise goes back to its roots, exploring the events of the Second World War. This brings back an arsenal from that timeline, which proved to be quite useful in its multiplayer and the Battle Royale mode, Warzone.
Out of all the weapons featured in the game, PPSh-41 is the perfect choice for players who are aggressive and love to get engaged in close-range combat. Initially, it used to have a good amount of recoil, but it does prove to be quite powerful after using certain attachments. Players who can master this weapon will get rewarded heavily since it has a great rate of fire and can kill enemies in seconds.
Take a look at some of the best classes for this weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Some of the best PPSh classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard
An SMG like the PPSh-41 is best suited for contesting opponents at close quarters. Players who have a run-and-gun playstyle in Call of Duty: Vanguard will choose this weapon. It has a good fire rate but comes at the cost of good recoil.
The recoil can be easily controlled with certain attachments, making the PPSh-41 a deadly weapon.
Setup #1
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Barrel: Zac 300MM
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: Empress Custom
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Nerves Of Steel
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Setup #2
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko Rounds
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: Empress Custom
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Quick
Setup #3
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: Empress Custom
- Ammo Type: Hollow Point
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Setup #4
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Muzzle: Strife Compensator
- Barrel: ZAC 300mm
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Granular Grip
- Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Proficiency: Fleet
- Kit: Quick
Setup #5 (For Warzone)
- Optic: Nydar Model 47
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
- Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Proficiency: Steady
- Kit: Quick
The first four setups are best suited for the multiplayer mode, whereas the fifth setup will be applicable for Warzone.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The best perks for PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer are - Ghost, Radar, and Overkill. Warzone players may use EOD, Overkill, or Combat Scout.