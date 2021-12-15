×
Create
Notifications

5 best PPSh classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

PPSh-41 is one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image by Activision)
PPSh-41 is one of the best SMGs in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image by Activision)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 15, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Feature

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the franchise goes back to its roots, exploring the events of the Second World War. This brings back an arsenal from that timeline, which proved to be quite useful in its multiplayer and the Battle Royale mode, Warzone.

Out of all the weapons featured in the game, PPSh-41 is the perfect choice for players who are aggressive and love to get engaged in close-range combat. Initially, it used to have a good amount of recoil, but it does prove to be quite powerful after using certain attachments. Players who can master this weapon will get rewarded heavily since it has a great rate of fire and can kill enemies in seconds.

Take a look at some of the best classes for this weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Some of the best PPSh classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

An SMG like the PPSh-41 is best suited for contesting opponents at close quarters. Players who have a run-and-gun playstyle in Call of Duty: Vanguard will choose this weapon. It has a good fire rate but comes at the cost of good recoil.

A look at the PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)
A look at the PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The recoil can be easily controlled with certain attachments, making the PPSh-41 a deadly weapon.

Setup #1

  • Optic: G16 2.5X
  • Muzzle: Strife Compensator
  • Barrel: Zac 300MM
  • Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine: 8MM Nambu 71 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
  • Stock: Empress Custom
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Proficiency: Nerves Of Steel
  • Kit: Fully Loaded

Setup #2

  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
  • Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid
  • Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko Rounds
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
  • Stock: Empress Custom
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Proficiency: Steady
  • Kit: Quick

Setup #3

  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
  • Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid
  • Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
  • Stock: Empress Custom
  • Ammo Type: Hollow Point
  • Proficiency: Steady
  • Kit: Fully Loaded
PPSH actually slaps in #Caldera 🔥#Warzone #CallOfDuty https://t.co/ZHDrqr4pt1

Setup #4

  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Muzzle: Strife Compensator
  • Barrel: ZAC 300mm
  • Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
  • Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Granular Grip
  • Stock: Kovalevskaya Skeletal
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Proficiency: Fleet
  • Kit: Quick

Setup #5 (For Warzone)

  • Optic: Nydar Model 47
  • Muzzle: Recoil Booster
  • Barrel: Empress 140mm Rapid
  • Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
  • Magazine: 7.62mm Gorenko 71 Round Mags
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Rear Grip
  • Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
  • Proficiency: Steady
  • Kit: Quick

The first four setups are best suited for the multiplayer mode, whereas the fifth setup will be applicable for Warzone.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The best perks for PPSh-41 in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer are - Ghost, Radar, and Overkill. Warzone players may use EOD, Overkill, or Combat Scout.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी