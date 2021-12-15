5 best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision's Call of Duty: Vanguard successfully made the fanbase nostalgic after going back to its roots. The game deals with the events of the Second World War, a theme on which the original titles were based. As a result, the weapons featured in the game are from that timeline infused with a touch of modernness.

Especially in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, players tend to level up their snipers and other auto weapons with a loadout that helps in quick scoping. Quickscope means a quicker aiming down of sight (ADS) or zooming into the lens, which usually is substantially longer for snipers.

This mechanism allows players to unlock the perks of their favorite long-range and close-range guns and use them in Warzone.

Some of the best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Quickscopes in Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of the best mechanics that a player can use on its sniper rifles. It helps land the shots quicker and deals a heavy amount of damage on the opponent player.

However, it should be noted that this particular mechanism is not limited to snipers but can also be used on other weapons.

3-Line Sniper Rifle

3-Line sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Setup #1

Barrel- 270mm Voz Carbine

270mm Voz Carbine Ammo Type- Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip – Leather Grip

– Leather Grip Kit – On-Hand

– On-Hand Proficiency- Awareness

Awareness Stock – ZAC Custom MZ

– ZAC Custom MZ Lethal – Gammon Bomb

– Gammon Bomb Tactical- No 69 Stun Grenade.

Setup #2

Muzzle : L Brake

: L Brake Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Barrel : 270MM Voz Carbine

: 270MM Voz Carbine Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Stock : Zac Custom MZ

: Zac Custom MZ Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Silent Focus

: Silent Focus Kit: Fully Loaded

Kar98K

Kar98k sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Setup #1

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

M1930 Strife Angled Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K

Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Icy Veins

Icy Veins Kit: Surplus

Setup #2

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight

GF-59 Flashlight Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K

Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K Magazine: 8mm Klauser 3 Round Mag

8mm Klauser 3 Round Mag Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: Deep Breath

Type 99

Type 99 sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Muzzle: L Brake

L Brake Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Barrel: Shiraishi Short

Shiraishi Short Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Drums

6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Drums Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: Fully Loaded

