5 best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Activision's Call of Duty: Vanguard successfully made the fanbase nostalgic after going back to its roots. The game deals with the events of the Second World War, a theme on which the original titles were based. As a result, the weapons featured in the game are from that timeline infused with a touch of modernness.
Especially in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, players tend to level up their snipers and other auto weapons with a loadout that helps in quick scoping. Quickscope means a quicker aiming down of sight (ADS) or zooming into the lens, which usually is substantially longer for snipers.
This mechanism allows players to unlock the perks of their favorite long-range and close-range guns and use them in Warzone.
Some of the best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard
Quickscopes in Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of the best mechanics that a player can use on its sniper rifles. It helps land the shots quicker and deals a heavy amount of damage on the opponent player.
However, it should be noted that this particular mechanism is not limited to snipers but can also be used on other weapons.
3-Line Sniper Rifle
Setup #1
- Barrel- 270mm Voz Carbine
- Ammo Type- Subsonic
- Rear Grip– Leather Grip
- Kit– On-Hand
- Proficiency- Awareness
- Stock– ZAC Custom MZ
- Lethal– Gammon Bomb
- Tactical- No 69 Stun Grenade.
Setup #2
- Muzzle: L Brake
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Barrel: 270MM Voz Carbine
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Stock: Zac Custom MZ
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Silent Focus
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Kar98K
Setup #1
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
- Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Stock: Short Stock
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Icy Veins
- Kit: Surplus
Setup #2
- Muzzle: L Brake
- Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight
- Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K
- Magazine: 8mm Klauser 3 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Stock: Short Stock
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Fleet
- Kit: Deep Breath
Type 99
- Muzzle: L Brake
- Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
- Barrel: Shiraishi Short
- Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Drums
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: Fully Loaded