5 best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
Modified Dec 15, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Feature

Activision's Call of Duty: Vanguard successfully made the fanbase nostalgic after going back to its roots. The game deals with the events of the Second World War, a theme on which the original titles were based. As a result, the weapons featured in the game are from that timeline infused with a touch of modernness.

Especially in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer, players tend to level up their snipers and other auto weapons with a loadout that helps in quick scoping. Quickscope means a quicker aiming down of sight (ADS) or zooming into the lens, which usually is substantially longer for snipers.

This mechanism allows players to unlock the perks of their favorite long-range and close-range guns and use them in Warzone.

Some of the best quickscope classes in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Quickscopes in Call of Duty: Vanguard is one of the best mechanics that a player can use on its sniper rifles. It helps land the shots quicker and deals a heavy amount of damage on the opponent player.

However, it should be noted that this particular mechanism is not limited to snipers but can also be used on other weapons.

3-Line Sniper Rifle

3-Line sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Setup #1

  • Barrel- 270mm Voz Carbine
  • Ammo Type- Subsonic
  • Rear Grip– Leather Grip
  • Kit– On-Hand
  • Proficiency- Awareness
  • Stock– ZAC Custom MZ
  • Lethal– Gammon Bomb
  • Tactical- No 69 Stun Grenade.

Setup #2

  • Muzzle: L Brake
  • Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
  • Barrel: 270MM Voz Carbine
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Stock: Zac Custom MZ
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Proficiency: Silent Focus
  • Kit: Fully Loaded

Kar98K

Kar98k sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Setup #1

  • Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
  • Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled
  • Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Stock: Short Stock
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Proficiency: Icy Veins
  • Kit: Surplus

Setup #2

  • Muzzle: L Brake
  • Underbarrel: GF-59 Flashlight
  • Barrel: Krausnick 560MM LWSO3K
  • Magazine: 8mm Klauser 3 Round Mag
  • Ammo Type: Lengthened
  • Stock: Short Stock
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Proficiency: Fleet
  • Kit: Deep Breath

Type 99

Type 99 sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Muzzle: L Brake
  • Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
  • Barrel: Shiraishi Short
  • Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 20 Round Drums
  • Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
  • Stock: Removed Stock
  • Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
  • Proficiency: Vital
  • Kit: Fully Loaded

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha
