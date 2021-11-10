Best Free Fire sensitivity for aiming and quick scopes in November 2021

Free Fire is a well-known title in the battle royale genre on the internet. It has created a broad audience across the globe. Players are creating content as well as stellar careers in the competitive scene.

The game offers lots of in-game settings to change a player's skill level. They can tweak their custom HUD to shift from default controls to a three-finger claw or four-finger claw setup for better comfort. There is also an option to change the in-game sensitivity settings for the free look and scope, such as a red dot, 2x, and more.

Tweak these Free Fire sensitivity settings for better aiming and quick scopes

General: 100

Red Dot: 80

2X Scope: 70

4X Scope: 60

AWM Scope: 50

Free Look: 58

Sensitivity settings can help gamers in many ways, including improving their aim to a great extent. A good set of sensitivity settings will allow players to have better reaction timing.

In Free Fire, quick scope helps users knock down opponents in an instant. It also helps them improve their game sense and use their weapons to their maximum potential.

Steps to change sensitivity settings

Free Fire offers users the option to change their sensitivity settings. This helps improve their gameplay and become much better. Here is a step by step guide to change these settings:

Open Free Fire on your smartphone. Click on the settings icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Upon clicking on the icon, you will have various settings options. On the second number, you will see the sensitivity option. After that, you can apply the new sensitivity settings to improve the gameplay.

Players are recommended to head to the training grounds after applying the new sensitivity settings. It will help them master the new sensitivity settings and easily develop muscle memory.

Note: This article shows the author's personal views.

