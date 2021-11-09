Top 5 Free Fire rank push tips for beginners to reach Heroic tier in November 2021

Free Fire has a rigid tier ranking system to offer a much more intense battle royale experience. Players can push their rank to higher tiers to get more competitive opponents and improve their skills.

Heroic is one of the elite levels with lots of amazing rewards for gamers. Those who get there receive 5000 gold coins and a fantastic avatar.

Free Fire tips to rank push tips for beginners to reach Heroic

5) Choose drop location carefully

Landing in Free Fire is vital (Image via Garena)

Players looking to reach the Heroic tier are advised to land first and fastest in their desired landing spot. It will help them get good loot and keep an eye on the enemies landing area.

Users can formulate good tactics to wipe the opponent team and get extra tier ranking points via kill points.

4) Weapon choice

Another tip for beginners to reach the Heroic tier is to have a good choice of weapons. Players are recommended to use guns with low recoil for smoother gameplay.

There are lots of SMGs and Assault Rifles that come with low-recoil, a reasonable rate of fire, and damage per hit.

3) Character selection

Character selection can be beneficial in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Free Fire offers more than 30 characters. Gamers can make use of their abilities to rank push. These characters have unique skills, like healing zones, improved movement speed, and much more.

DJ Alok, Chrono, A124, and Wukong are some of the best Free Fire characters for beginners for pushing tiers to Heroic.

2) Survival is important

Survival will offer more tier points (Image via Garena)

Survival is the most essential part of rank pushing to tiers like Heroic. A user needs to survive till the final zones to get more tier ranking points. It will help them to boost their ranks on leaderboards.

Free Fire offers more tier points to players who stay alive until the final zones of the match.

1) Improve aim and accuracy

The best tip for players who are beginners in Free Fire is to improve their aim and accuracy. It will help them gain more confidence in close-combat.

They can improve their accuracy by changing their sensitivity settings or control layout and practice in the training grounds.

