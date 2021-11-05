5 best Free Fire emotes to collect in November 2021

Free Fire has broken lots of records in terms of popularity in the last few months. The game's craze is constantly rising with its increasing number of downloads. Players are served with high-quality in-game elements like pets, characters, and emotes to keep them enthralled with the title.

Emotes are a significant way of doing easy interaction with random teammates and making new friends. Players can collect various emotes in their inventory for the ultimate fun-filled battle royale experience. Here is a list of the best Free Fire emotes to collect in November 2021.

Best Free Fire emotes to ramp up gameplay in November 2021

1) Shake It Up

Shake it up emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Shake it up is one of the best emotes to collect in Free Fire. It has some nice party dance moves with a duration of 5-6 seconds. Players looking to get the emote can head to the store section to purchase it for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote is as follows:

"Move your soul with me."

2) Dangerous Game

Dangerous Game emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Dangerous Game is an older emote in Free Fire. Players love to purchase it to scare their teammates in the lobby and match. Upon using this emote, the character imitates a zombie which gives it a scarier look. It is available in the store for a cost of 399 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote is as follows:

"Food! Food!!!"

3) Bhangra

Bhangra emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Bhangra is one of the fan-favorite emotes in Free Fire in the Indian region. Bhangra is a popular folk dance in the country. When a player taps on this emote, the character shows off some amazing bhangra dance moves.

The in-game description for the emote is as follows:

"Let's get some energy going."

4) Shimmy

Shimmy emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Shimmy is a fun emote that was recently added to the game. It is also priced at 399 diamonds in Free Fire. The emote has a funny dance move in which the character shakes his shoulder by leaning back and forth.

The in-game description for the emote is as follows:

"Envy me but you can't be me."

5) Fancy Hands

Fancy Hands emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The last Free Fire emote on the list is Fancy Hands. Upon using it, players can see the character doing some tricks with his hands which look very cool and eye-catching. They can get this emote for the price of 399 diamonds.

Its in-game description is as follows:

"Keep watching, you won't get it anyway."

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

