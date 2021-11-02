5 rarest Free Fire emotes in November 2021

Free Fire has millions of players enjoying its features across the globe. Players can further add to their entertainment after an intense match with the help of emotes.

Emotes are a fun way to connect with your teammates and create memories. To get these emotes, players can spend diamonds or receive them from in-game events. There are various interesting emotes that are not owned by too many players and are therefore considered rare emotes. They are hotly sought-after by players who wish to add them to their inventories.

In his article, we discussed the top five rarest Free Fire emotes in November 2021.

Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes

5) LOL

LOL emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

LOL is a fan-favorite emote in Free Fire. Players love to use the emote to interact with their teammates and friends. Upon using the emote, the character makes a laughing imitation. Players can purchase the emote for 399 diamonds.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"You tryna' steal my loot while making me laugh?"

4) Baby Shark

Baby Shark emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Based on the viral song of the same name, the Baby Shark emote is one of the funniest in Free Fire. Priced at 399 diamonds in the shop, it portrays a funny imitation of a shark swimming in the ocean.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Doo doo doo doo doo doo doo lets go hunt"

3) Arm Wave

Arm Wave emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Arm Wave is one of the oldest emotes in the game and players can get it for a minimal cost of 199 diamonds in the Free Fire store. Upon using the emote, the character shows a cool-looking arm wave move.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"A dance move is essential for pop and hip hop dance styles."

2) Stage Time

Stage Time emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Stage Time emote is a limited-edition emote for Free Fire. Players can unlock the emote from the Emote Party event, making it a rare emote. When a player clicks on the emote, the character performs some amazing dance moves along with a disco animation on its behind.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"Let me see your hands!"

1) Mythos Four

Mythos Four emote in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Mythos Four is another animation-rich emote available for players in Free Fire. Upon using the emote, the character breaks a stone sculpture with his animated sword, and four icons appear on screen. Players can get the emote from the Emote Party event in the game.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"The might of the Mythos Four"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee