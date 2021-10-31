Top 5 tips to reach Heroic rank in Free Fire ranked Season 24

Free Fire's tier ranking system helps players hone their skills in a more competitive scenario. Players are always trying to push their tiers to higher leagues to get better rewards and competitions.

It requires lots of patience and skills to push tier ranks to the top of the leaderboards. Players can get the ultimate survival experience for themselves by pushing their ranks in the game.

This article discusses the top five tips to reach the Heroic tier safely in the ranked Season 24 of Free Fire.

Tips to reach Heroic rank in Free Fire ranked Season 24

5) Balance survival and kills

Players need to balance their survival ranking and the number of kills in each match to get more tier ranking points. To do this, they need to try to get more and more Booyahs in each match as it rewards more tier ranking points. Kills are also necessary to get extra tier points and also maintain a good K/D ratio.

4) Use of grenades

Grenades in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Grenades are a helpful utility item in the Free Fire game. In the rank push to the heroic tier, players are advised to carry 2-3 grenades. It will help them to knock or eliminate any enemy player camping in the compound. Players can also get an initial knock on to the enemy squad to rush at them.

3) Take gunfights strategically

Make your gameplay more tactical (Image via Garena)

The competition to reach the Heroic tier has become very difficult. Players get more high-skilled players in their match-making. For this, players need to form better strategies while getting engaged in a gunfight with enemy squads. The team's coordination plays an important role in winning the battle.

2) Get good loot

Focus on getting good loot first (Image via Garena)

To reach the Heroic tier, players need to survive in the final circles of the match to get more tier ranking points. It is only possible if players have good loot, which includes assault rifles, sniper rifles, and other items. So, always try to fulfill your loot and then carry on the match.

1) Choose your landing spot wisely

Choose your landing location wisely (Image via Garena)

The best tip to reach the Heroic tier safely in Free Fire ranked Season 24 is to have an intelligent selection of landing spots. Players are recommended to choose a landing spot as per their team's playing style.

Aggressive players who prefer direct gunfights can land on hot drops on the map. Players who love passive/holding gameplay can land in the corner areas of the map.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

