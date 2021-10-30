5 best landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map for passive rank pushers

Free Fire has three maps in which players can get the classic survival battle royale experience. The Kaphari map is based on the desert theme and has many interesting places to explore.

This map certainly has very tough terrain and lots of high loot areas. It is also much more suitable for players who have a passive playstyle to push their ranks to higher tiers. This article discusses the five best landing spots on the Kalhari map for passive players in Free Fire.

Land in Mammoth or Stone Ridge on Free Fire's Kalahari map for passive rank push

1) Mammoth

Mammoth in Kalahari map (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Mammoth is one of the best landing spots for passive players pushing their ranks to higher leagues in Free Fire. Players can get an abundance of loot for themselves here to play the rest of the match. The area also has a huge mammoth skeleton which provides great cover in case of enemy fire.

2) Stone Ridge

Stone Ridge in Kalahari map (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Stone Ridge is another great spot for passive players to land. There are lots of small compounds where players can get good loot, like shotguns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles. The buildings also have convenient terraces to keep an eye on enemy players' movements.

3) Confinement

Confinement in Kalahari map (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Confinement is one of the most dynamic spots in Free Fire. Players can land in the main building to get weapons and armor and then wait for enemy players to arrive. However, gamers can definitely expect a few enemy players to land here. With a good strategy, players can easily wipe out their opponents in this particular landing spot.

4) Old Hampton

Old Hampton in Kalahari map (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The fourth place on the list for passive players to land is Old Hampton. It is situated on the upper corner of the map and does not have many players landing there. Players can find lots of hiding places to be safe from enemy players. Loot is equally spread throughout the area, and players can quickly get sufficient ammunition and other necessities.

5) Shrines

Shrines in Kalahari map (Image via Garena Free Fire)

The last location on the list of the best landing spots on the Kalahari map in Free Fire is Shrines. This location is recommended for passive players as there is little chance of getting into a direct gunfight in the area.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

