5 best female characters in Free Fire after OB30 update

Free Fire is one of the top-rated battle royale titles on leading app stores. Players can enjoy different modes and maps with their friends while communicating with them through voice chat.

There are over 30 different characters with amazing skills. Players can choose from these characters based on their gameplay.

In this article, we have discussed the five best female characters in Free Fire OB30 update.

Best female characters players should explore in Free Fire after OB30 update

1) Xayne

Xayne character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Xayne is one of the best female characters in Free Fire after the OB30 update. She has an active skill called Xtreme Encounter.

This skill helps players to get an extra 80 HP temporarily. Players also get an increased 40% damage o Gloo Walls and shields. The skill duration is 10 seconds and the cooldown period is 150 seconds.

2) Moco

Moco character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Moco is also a good choice for players who play as a support in the team. Her Hacker's Eye skill comes in very handy to mark the location of the enemy players.

Upon activating the skill, the shot enemy player gets tagged for 2 seconds. The enemy's information is shared with teammates to coordinate the gunfight in a much better way.

3) Laura

Laura character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Laura is the third-best female character on the list after the OB30 update. She has a passive skill called Sharp Shooter. The skill is very helpful for beginner players in the game.

Players can improve their accuracy by up to 10% while scoped in. The accuracy can be increased to 35% by upgrading the character to its maximum level.

4) Nikita

Nikita character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Nikita's character is recommended for players who prefer using SMGs in the game. Her skill is called Firearms expert. The skill helps players to improve the reload speed by 4%.

On its maximum upgrade level, the players can achieve a faster reload of 24%. The faster reload speed comes in very handy in a 1v2 or 1v3 situation in Free Fire.

5) Olivia

Olivia character in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Olivia is the last character on the list of best female characters in Free Fire. She also has a passive skill which is called Healing Touch. The skill helps revived players to revive with an extra 30HP. In a close-quarter fight, the extra HP is of great importance to take down enemy players.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen