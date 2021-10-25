5 best Free Fire bundles with rare items in October 2021

Free Fire offers lots of options regarding striking attire, weapon skins, and much more in the form of lucky spins, crates, and bundles. Players can get their hands on these bundles to unlock rare items like tops, bottoms, shoes, and headgear. Some of these bundles come with very attractive price offers in events and lucky spins.
Here's a look at the five best Free Fire bundles with rare items in October 2021.
Best Free Fire bundles with rare items
5) Wildfire Bolt Bundle
The Wildfire Bolt bundle is one of the latest bundles to be added to Free Fire. It has some impressive outfits as well as special effects. The bundle can be obtained from the Gaming Dice event.
Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:
- Wildfire Bolt Top
- Wildfire Bolt Bottom
- Wildfire Bolt Shoes
- Wildfire Bolt Head
- Wildfire Bolt Mask
4) Tsunami Bolt Bundle
The Tsunami Bolt bundle is another great bundle available to players in Free Fire. It consists of some amazing attire for players to use on their characters. Players can redeem the bundle from the redeem store of Gaming Dice with the help of 175 redeem tokens. Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:
- Tsunami Bolt Top
- Tsunami Bolt Bottom
- Tsunami Bolt Shoes
- Tsunami Bolt Head
- Tsunami Bolt Bottom
3) Warrior Prince Bundle
The Warrior Prince Bundle is one of the best options for players who are looking to give their character a Prince of Persia inspired look. The bundle is available at the Diwali Level Up Shop event.
Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:
- Warrior Prince Top
- Warrior Prince Bottom
- Warrior Prince Shoes
- Warrior Prince Head
- Warrior Prince Facepaint
2) Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle
The Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle is exclusively available as part of the ongoing Elite Pass. Players who purchase the Elite Pass can get their hands on this amazing bundle. Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:
- Sultanah of Cerulea Head
- Sultanah of Cerulea Mask
- Sultanah of Cerulea Shoes
- Sultanah of Cerulea Top
- Sultanah of Cerulea Bottom
1) Street Boy Bundle
The Street Boy Bundle is one of the funkiest bundles available for players in the game. Players can get at a discounted price of 899 diamonds in the store.
Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:
- Street Boy Top
- Street Boy Bottom
- Street Boy Shoes
- Street Boy Mask
- Street Boy Head