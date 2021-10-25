5 best Free Fire bundles with rare items in October 2021

Free Fire offers lots of options regarding striking attire, weapon skins, and much more in the form of lucky spins, crates, and bundles. Players can get their hands on these bundles to unlock rare items like tops, bottoms, shoes, and headgear. Some of these bundles come with very attractive price offers in events and lucky spins.

Here's a look at the five best Free Fire bundles with rare items in October 2021.

Best Free Fire bundles with rare items

5) Wildfire Bolt Bundle

Wildfire Bolt Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Wildfire Bolt bundle is one of the latest bundles to be added to Free Fire. It has some impressive outfits as well as special effects. The bundle can be obtained from the Gaming Dice event.

Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:

Wildfire Bolt Top

Wildfire Bolt Bottom

Wildfire Bolt Shoes

Wildfire Bolt Head

Wildfire Bolt Mask

4) Tsunami Bolt Bundle

Tsunami Bolt Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Tsunami Bolt bundle is another great bundle available to players in Free Fire. It consists of some amazing attire for players to use on their characters. Players can redeem the bundle from the redeem store of Gaming Dice with the help of 175 redeem tokens. Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:

Tsunami Bolt Top

Tsunami Bolt Bottom

Tsunami Bolt Shoes

Tsunami Bolt Head

3) Warrior Prince Bundle

Warrior Prince Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Warrior Prince Bundle is one of the best options for players who are looking to give their character a Prince of Persia inspired look. The bundle is available at the Diwali Level Up Shop event.

Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:

Warrior Prince Top

Warrior Prince Bottom

Warrior Prince Shoes

Warrior Prince Head

Warrior Prince Facepaint

2) Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle

Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Sultanah of Cerulea Bundle is exclusively available as part of the ongoing Elite Pass. Players who purchase the Elite Pass can get their hands on this amazing bundle. Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:

Sultanah of Cerulea Head

Sultanah of Cerulea Mask

Sultanah of Cerulea Shoes

Sultanah of Cerulea Top

Sultanah of Cerulea Bottom

1) Street Boy Bundle

Street Boy Bundle in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Street Boy Bundle is one of the funkiest bundles available for players in the game. Players can get at a discounted price of 899 diamonds in the store.

Players will get the following items in the complete bundle:

Street Boy Top

Street Boy Bottom

Street Boy Shoes

Street Boy Mask

Street Boy Head

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi