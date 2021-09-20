Top 5 rarest Free Fire emotes to buy with diamonds in September 2021

Free Fire is one of the most downloaded and loved games in the battle royale genre. Players can enjoy a significant BR experience with HD-quality graphics and 3D sound effects. There are various interesting items that players can purchase with the help of diamonds. Emotes are the most entertaining in-game dynamics, and players love to use them. In this article, we discussed the top 5 rarest emotes in Free Fire in September 2021.

Rarest Free Fire emotes to buy with diamonds

1) Provoke

Provoke emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first emote on the list that comes under the rarest tag is the Provoke emote. Players can purchase the Provoke emote with the help of 399 diamonds in the store. Upon using the emote, the character does an action of calling out an opponent to the battlegrounds. The in-game description reads:

"Bring it on! Lets see what you have got."

2) Threaten

Threaten emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second emote on the list is the Threaten emote. The emote is used chiefly to tease other players in Free Fire. Players can use this emote upon defeating an enemy player in the match. It costs 399 diamonds in the store section of the game. The in-game description reads:

"Do you dare to challenge me?"

3) Dab

Dab emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The Dab emote is one of the most unique and refreshing emotes in Free Fire. Upon using the emote, the in-game character does two dabs which look very cool. It is also a cheap emote and only costs 199 diamonds in the store. The in-game description reads:

"Follow my moves. C'mon!"

4) Death Glare

Death Glare emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

Death Glare is another interesting emote in Free Fire and is also very rare among players. When a player uses the emote, the character does an amazing backflip which looks very cool and eye-catching. Players will need to spend 399 diamonds to equip this emote in their emote collection. The in-game description reads:

"Look at me in the eye, I dare you."

5) Moon Flip

Moon Flip emote in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The Moon Flip emote is also a rare emote in the game. The character shows a magnificent side backflip which looks great. It is also priced at 399 diamonds in the store. The in-game description reads:

"Watch my moon kick!"

Disclaimer: This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

