5 best Free Fire pet skins to get under 300 diamonds in September 2021

Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles across the globe. There are many immersive in-game elements added to the game to keep players engaged with the game.

Players can equip various pets with excellent skills to help on the battlegrounds. To enhance the way they look, players can also purchase skin for their pets from the store. This article discusses the five best Free Fire pet skins to get under 300 diamonds in September 2021.

Best Free Fire pet skins to get under 300 diamonds

1) Skull Panda

Skull Panda pet skin (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first skin on the list is of Detective Panda's pet called Skull Panda. The pet costs 699 diamonds in Free Fire. It is one of the most sought-after pets in the game. His pet skill is called Panda Blessing and helps users restore extra HP upon each kill. The in-game description reads:

"Remember me. I am coming for you!"

2) Night Kitty

Night Kitty pet skin (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second pet skin on the list is the Night Kitty skin for Kitty pet in the game. Players can purchase Kitty pet for 299 diamonds from the store, and the skin also costs under 300 diamonds. The skin looks beautiful as some shining animation keeps coming out of it. The in-game description reads:

"Shining stars in the endless nights."

3) Full Steel Pup

The third pet skin that players can purchase under 300 diamonds is the Full Steel Pup skin. The Mechanical Pup pet uses the skin in Free Fire. The pet doesn't have unique skills to boast about, but it looks very modern. The in-game description reads:

"Body made out of iron, blood made out of flames."

4) Meow Princess

Mew Princess pet skin in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The other skin that Kitty pet has on the list is the Meow Princess. The Kitty pet also doesn't have any special abilities in the game. The skin looks great on the pet, and players can roam around with their pet to show off to their teammates and friends. The in-game description reads:

"I came from the other side of the world. It took me a while to get here!"

5) Lucky Green

Lucky Green pet skin in Free Fire (Image via ff.garena.com)

The last pet skin that players can equip is called Lucky Green and is usable on Shiba. His skill is called Mushroom Sense and helps players mark one of the surrounding mushrooms on the map. The skin has an overall green outlook which makes it great for disguise as a bush or other elements. The in-game description reads:

"The green is the best camouflage."

Also Read

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

Edited by Srijan Sen