Top 5 rarest Free Fire gun skins (September 2021)

Free Fire offers a flurry of upgradable and rare weapon skins. These skins are commonly used to improve the stats of different weapons. Players can unlock them from various spins and other events. Some of these weapon skins look amazing with significant on-display effects.

This article discusses the top five rarest gun skins in Free Fire as of September 2021.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these skins is based on speculation and discussions within the Free Fire community. Therefore, the skins listed here may not be rare for all players.

Rarest gun skins in Free Fire

1) Blue Flame Draco (AK)

Blue Flame Draco AK skin (Image via ff.garena.com)

The first skin on the list is the Blue Flame Draco AK. It is one of the most beautiful weapon skins for AK with its special wings design. The dragon on its muzzle and its blue-violet aura make the weapon skin even more extraordinary. The weapon skin was a bit expensive in its Faded Wheel Segment, and hence, only a few players own it.

2) Flashing Spade MP40

Flashing Spade MP40 weapon skin (Image via ff.garena.com)

The second weapon on the list is the Flashing Spade MP40 skin. It is also sought after by a huge chunk of players. The weapon skin is currently not available for players to unlock in Free Fire. It was released in the MP40 Poker Incubator in 2020. The gun skin is a radiant yellow and looks incredible when firing or having it equipped.

3) Griffin's Fury

Another rare gun skin on the list of the top rarest gun skins in Free Fire is the Griffin's Fury M4A1. The skin offers a significant buff to the overall stats of the weapon. It helps players reduce their reload time and improve the fire rate and range. The Griffin's Fury is also one of the oldest weapon skins of the M4A1 in Free Fire.

4) Unicorn's Rage AK (Golden Era)

Unicorn Rage AK weapon skin (Image via ff.garena.com)

Another rare AK gun skin on the list is Unicorn's Rage. It makes the weapon one of the deadliest assault rifles in Free Fire. The skin doubles the damage per hit and dramatically enhances the weapon's accuracy. Unicorn's Rage is best suited for close- and mid-range combat in the game.

5) Megalodon Alpha Scar

Megalodon Alpha weapon skin (Image via ff.garena.com)

Also Read

The last skin on the list is the Megalodon Alpha Scar. The weapon skin is an Evo gun skin and can be upgraded up to seven levels. The skin helps players improve the weapon's reloading speed and increases the damage per hit. It also enhances the rate of fire, making it easier to defeat enemy players in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar